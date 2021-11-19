Such devastating errors, known as wrong-site surgeries, happen because the protocols meant to prevent them are counterintuitive and too often ignored. And doctors and hospitals are not required to report such accidents, which makes the problem harder to study. Some estimates suggest that wrong-site surgery happens about once in every 100,000 surgeries, which would mean hundreds of times per year in the United States. Some experts believe that as few as 10 percent of these mistakes are ever reported, so the accidents we know about may be the tip of the iceberg. But regardless of how common they are, these botched procedures are profoundly damaging. They are also more preventable than experts recognize.