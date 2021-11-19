“All Too Well,” short or long, isn’t a song about how a guy kept your scarf. The guy doesn’t matter; he’s just the occasion. It is a song about grieving a love affair that mattered more to you than to the other party. The image of the scarf is the part of this grief that’s denial — the desperate conviction that somebody would have kept it because it meant something, instead of the more likely reason that they forgot it ever belonged to you. In the new lyrics, Swift makes this more explicit, singing, “Just between us, did the love affair maim you all too well? / Just between us, do you remember it all too well?” It’s funny to think about how that would have hit back when I first fell in love with this song — it was the question I wanted to ask and knew I couldn’t. One of the things I’ve always liked about Swift’s persona is that it’s more concerned with being in love than being loved. The price for being vulnerable that way is grief. But grief is also the reward. The only thing being invulnerable does is waste your time.