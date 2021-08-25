Reading “Power Play,” I wondered if Musk’s acolytes — a powerful and aggressive bloc on social media — might tag Higgins as a Tesla hater, since he is unafraid to chronicle the chief executive’s behavior in telling detail. But it’s hard to make excuses for Musk’s frequent episodes of anger and dysfunction. During the stressful ramp-up of production for the Model 3, for instance, he comes across as raging and unstable, bullying his underlings, willing to fire anyone in sight and blaming others for problems that he himself caused. At one point Higgins describes how Musk, screaming a stream of obscenities, followed a manager who had just quit into the parking lot and apparently entered into a confrontation — a disgraceful lapse in judgment that makes him seem less like a once-in-a-century CEO than a belligerent business executive on the edge, teetering close to psychopathology. Around the same time, when Tesla’s battery plant in Nevada was having difficulties with its production goals, Musk decided that he would like to have a campfire on the factory roof. The facility’s manager was both appalled and terrified: A lithium-ion battery plant is filled with highly flammable materials. But an essential aspect of working for Tesla is managing the whims of Tesla’s boss. Eventually, a solution — a protective cloth — was arranged for. The campfire burned without incident. A post showing Musk drinking whiskey and singing on the roof went up on Instagram late that night.