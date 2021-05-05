Michael Lewis’s disappointing new book, “The Premonition,” is among the first to characterize the pandemic by offering us a look at what was going on behind the story playing out in public. His tale doesn’t begin in Wuhan, however. Early on, Lewis focuses our attention on a team of men in the George W. Bush administration, who worked to create a playbook that could be used in case the country was beset by a catastrophic pandemic like the 1918 flu. Understand what happened then, Lewis suggests, and we can understand a whole lot about what happened last year.
We’re taken on a fascinating flashback. Two medical doctors — Richard Hatchett and Carter Mecher — form the brain trust of the Bush group. Over the course of 2006 they plot what a fast national response to a deadly virus could look like. Should schools shut down? Should businesses? The men use computer models to answer these questions and hit upon a useful tool, in part gleaned from data they unearth about behaviors during 1918; Hatchett terms it “social distance.” And thus social distancing becomes part of a time capsule — actually, a government report — that is to be consulted when and if a pandemic arrives.
Mecher is a classic Lewis protagonist: a dogged troubleshooter who becomes a guru to policymakers. When the Obama administration arrives in 2008, Mecher is asked to stay on, and he soon gets to advise colleagues on a dangerous new disease: the swine flu. He advocates for a swift, vigorous national response to the 2009 outbreak and is partly rebuffed by a more cautious group of officials. When the virus turns out to be less deadly than initially feared, Mecher thinks his colleagues have learned the wrong lessons about the rewards of caution. As he puts it, “It’s like someone who looked down at their phone while driving and drifted onto the shoulder but didn’t hit anything.”
The animating theme of Lewis’s book is caution vs. action. Most crucially, the U.S. public health system, especially the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seems to pose a huge obstacle to action in a crisis. At least, Mecher sees it this way. Staffed with accomplished doctors and academics, the CDC, which opposed Mecher’s attempts to shut down schools during the swine flu outbreak, seems unable to mobilize in a time of need. In Lewis’s telling, the agency — “a peacetime institution in a wartime environment,” as Mecher calls it — is reluctant to undertake useful interventions around the country. Whether the crisis is related to a national epidemic (as in Mecher’s experience) or a meningitis outbreak on the West Coast, the CDC’s feckless and disengaged staffers typically withhold support to officials trying to make quick on-the-ground decisions during perilous situations.
Whether these charges are too sweeping or simplistic is difficult to say. In Lewis’s book, we don’t get the perspective of any neutral observers. We hear only rarely from anyone within the CDC, and usually only to disparage it. On the other hand, we get a corroborating account of the system’s failures from another main character, a California public health official named Charity Dean. By the time Lewis starts telling readers about the potential spread of a novel coronavirus in China, Dean is already convinced that her state is imperiled and that the CDC — “they do mental masturbation,” she says, and “talk in circles for an hour and reach no decision” — will not be any help at all. After a series of serendipitous events, she teams up with Mecher, who is no longer working in Washington but is now part of a loosely affiliated group of medical professionals (Wolverines, they call themselves) who are observing the federal government’s inept response to the crisis. Dean — smart, fierce and decisive, another perfect cast member for a Lewis narrative — is welcomed to the group’s conference calls and email chains, which focus on influencing policymakers. By Lewis’s account, this collaboration ultimately helps Dean persuade Gov. Gavin Newsom to shut down California, before any other state, to stop the spread of the virus. In a year of resounding failures, it constitutes a meaningful and measurable success.
Part of the surface appeal of “The Premonition” relates to how Lewis is able to fit his characters into a David-vs.-Goliath paradigm. As in his other books, we’re asked to root for the crusading outsiders who seem smarter and more intrepid in just about every way than the hidebound insiders of the status quo. Lewis falls back on this polarizing device at every turn. Dean, for instance, is compared to an “action hero” who comes to believe that she “was put on earth to fight battles, and wars, against disease.” In teaming up with Mecher and his Wolverine colleagues, moreover, she joins a “rogue group of patriots who were working behind the scenes to save the country.” The strenuously elevated drama sometimes approaches Marvel-level fluff.
Unfortunately, much of “The Premonition” feels murky and unconvincing. In many respects Lewis’s book comes across as a fast-moving thriller — a testament to his considerable skills as a writer — that leaves a sense of gaping plot holes. Some of these problems relate to his ticktock of events during the confusing early months of the pandemic and his effort to accentuate the visionary qualities of main characters like Mecher and Dean. Lewis presents these actors within an airless ecosystem, where the context of events — what was happening in the United States in January and February of 2020, and what occurred abroad as the World Health Organization took steps toward declaring a pandemic — is mostly omitted. I wondered how readers would be able to grasp that the characters in “The Premonition” were actually part of a much larger global contingent advocating for rapid action, rather than superheroes working in isolation.
I wondered, too, about a similar narrative distortion that aims to make Dean’s sense of an oncoming pandemic seem premonitory. Back in 2018, Lewis notes, “something was coming: she felt it.” It feels tingly, supernatural. But perhaps Dean had read a detailed and terrifying May 2017 cover story in Time magazine titled “Warning: We Are Not Ready for the Next Pandemic.” Or perhaps she had followed the headlines in 2018, in The Washington Post and elsewhere, noting that the CDC had reduced its efforts to identify infectious diseases around the world and that the Trump administration was firing its biodefense experts in Washington. A perception of risk didn’t require clairvoyance, as Lewis would like readers to believe — just awareness. For countless scientists, doctors, public health officials and journalists, a future pandemic — SARS, MERS, flu, Ebola, Zika, whatever — was a simmering possibility, a major point of debate and fear, a not-if-but-when global threat.
This leads us to perhaps the book’s most controversial suggestion: that the system, and especially the CDC, was the fundamental problem during the country’s pandemic response, rather than the Trump administration’s actions. It’s a provocative idea. Indeed, it’s worth considering what might have transpired if Barack Obama had been in charge, or if Bush, who began pandemic planning years before him, had been president. By last count, 577,000 Americans have died, and at least 32 million have contracted the virus.
But we now have a natural experiment — the Biden administration — by which to evaluate whether the problem is mainly the system within government (the system that “didn’t reward bravery,” as Lewis puts it) or the past administration. The new head of the CDC is a doctor who formerly cared for covid-19 patients in full protective gear. The agency has made its data more transparent, and has vastly increased local funding for viral testing and genomic sequencing to spot dangerous variants. By all accounts, politicians are no longer suppressing scientific opinions, as they did during the Trump administration. The United States is vaccinating millions daily. And the president is urging Americans to wear a mask. Recently, Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, told CNN that beyond the initial surge of coronavirus cases that in 2020 killed perhaps 100,000 people, she believes the rest of our country’s death toll was largely avoidable.
And so in the end it’s hard not to ask: In searching out those who might be responsible for this carnage, was Donald Trump merely a “comorbidity,” as one of Lewis’s characters memorably puts it? The evidence suggests that a catastrophe resulted from ineptitude and the malign actions of a tiny cadre of political officials, not unimaginative bureaucrats or sclerotic agencies. At the tail end of the worst public health tragedy of the past century, that story is the one I want to read, lest we come to the wrong conclusions. Yes, heroes are to be appreciated; indeed, they have been working tirelessly and anonymously in every hospital and lab around the world for the past year. But there are still villains out there, too.
The Premonition
A Pandemic Story
By Michael Lewis
Norton. 304 pp. $30