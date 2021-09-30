The focus on delight was echoed by the other population I spent time talking to this year: children. Even while isolated and anxious, they overwhelmingly gravitated toward the positive. Lily, 11, and Anna, 8, sisters who live on remote Adak Island, Alaska, spent the year extraordinarily separate from the world. But mostly, they wanted to tell me about how their teacher got chocolate-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts specially flown to the island for them. “We each got to have two doughnuts and wear pajamas, because it was pajama day too,” Anna said. “It’s really special, because there’s not that many treats on the island.” Kristoff, 13, watched his parents navigate unemployment in Southfield, Mich. “It’s really hard that I can’t help them,” he said. But the hardship also brought his family closer together. “At first we didn’t talk about our emotions or whatnot, but now we do.” Kai, 13, lost a year of playing basketball with his friends in Honolulu, but focuses on what he learned. “It was really sad, because basketball is my favorite thing to do, and I couldn’t do it,” he said. “I think now I’m really appreciative of having friends and how they make my life better.” These kids fully, unabashedly felt the weight of what they were going through. Missing your childhood really sucks! But at a certain point, it sucks even more to fixate on what you’ve lost.