The statues did not spring up organically in towns and hamlets across the South after the Confederacy’s capitulation in the Civil War. Rather, Cox writes, they were part of a concerted effort led by the Daughters of the Confederacy (DOC) to paint the South in a more favorable light and give succor to those who still believed in the racial superiority of Whites. That effort began years after the Civil War and continued through much of the 20th century.