More frustrating is a chapter on Cash’s relationship to the civil rights movement. The singer was often evasive on issues of racial equality, a trait he shared with many White Southern entertainers of his era. Foley’s arguments for Cash as an overlooked egalitarian in this arena can feel far-fetched. He provides racially progressive readings of many of Cash’s performances on 1963’s concept album “Blood, Sweat and Tears” but concedes that these subtexts would have probably been lost on Cash’s audience at the time. Foley also brandishes Cash’s admiration of Black musicians as evidence of a latent anti-racist conscience, writing extensively about an episode of “The Johnny Cash Show” in which Cash brought on the Black folk singer Odetta and effusively endorsed her music to his Ryman Auditorium audience: “By telling the world he had been buying her records for years, he said, in effect, that he had been on the side of Black lives from the start,” writes Foley. But White Americans’ love of Black music has never neatly correlated to being “on the side” of Black people, and Foley notes that later in the same episode Cash boasted that he would have sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War.