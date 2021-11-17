Between these two moments, the author takes us from Paris to Casablanca (the real one, where Roosevelt and Churchill attempted to broker a deal between “their” two generals, Giraud and de Gaulle); from the beaches of Anzio to the cabinet rooms in London; from the Western Desert of Egypt to Burbank, Calif. (and the studio where “Casablanca” was made). There are many familiar figures — Roosevelt, Rommel, Gen. George S. Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower — but also less-famous ones. For example, one chapter introduces us to Jacques Bonsergent, the first Frenchman to be executed by the Germans in occupied Paris because he was unfortunate enough to come across a drunken German soldier. In another chapter we meet Gen. Marie-Pierre Koenig, the Free French commander who heroically held off Rommel’s forces for 10 days at the Battle of Bir Hakeim in the Western Desert, preparing the way for the later British victory of El Alamein. Perhaps the most extraordinary character in the story is Virginia Hall, an American woman who worked as a spy for the British in occupied France, setting up an important resistance network. Hall, who had lost a leg in a hunting accident, had a prothesis she called Cuthbert.