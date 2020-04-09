Putin was stunned as the Soviet empire collapsed in what he has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” To restore what was lost, Putin has focused on reimagining Russian intelligence — something the United States often underestimated until the last presidential vote.

“Spies — the threat of foreign ones and the successes of Russia’s own — would be a defining theme for Vladimir Putin,” Gordon Corera writes in his excellent new book, “Russians Among Us: Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories, and the Hunt for Putin’s Spies.”

“Russia may not be an economic giant, but one area where it was still a first-class power was espionage, and Putin would double down on his intelligence services as a means to wield power and influence around the world,” Corera adds.

Corera, the BBC’s intelligence correspondent since 2004, offers extraordinary details on Russian spies like Andrey Bezrukov, who became Donald Heathfield and lived in North America for 23 years, a journey that took him from odd jobs in Canada to a master’s degree from Harvard. His wife and fellow spy, Elena Vavilova, who took the name Ann Foley, refused anesthetics during childbirth because she worried the drugs would cloud her mind and cause her to scream out in Russian, not English.

Corera weaves multiple story lines together to make a compelling case. By the time he works his way to Russia’s 2016 election interference, the operation isn’t a surprise, it’s an inevitability.

The big takeaway is that Putin’s Russia has moved away from traditional methods, such as “deep-cover illegals.” These were Russians like Bezrukov and Vavilova, who effectively became middle-class Americans as part of a patient, long-term approach to infiltrating the United States. These tales also provided fodder for the entertaining television series “The Americans.”

But now, the Russians tend to work with “co-optees,” who may be Russian students or business executives in the United States, well-placed to cultivate contacts. They live openly under their own names, carry their real Russian passports, don’t possess spy gadgetry and may only come to the United States for relatively short visits.

“They were Russians who were not trained spies at all but who were co-opted in to help. In some cases, these people might not even have known they were working for Russian intelligence,” Corera writes.

A perfect example is Maria Butina, the Russian gun rights activist who studied at American University and befriended a range of conservative figures. She pleaded guilty to failing to register as a foreign agent and was jailed for 15 months before being deported to Russia. But she was never charged with spying. “However you view Maria Butina, she had managed to build up a far larger repertoire of American political contacts than the deep-cover illegals had managed and in a far shorter time,” Corera writes.

Back in Russia, meanwhile, Putin’s intelligence officers have adapted their disinformation skills to the digital age, seizing on the low-cost, high-yield returns of hacking emails and manipulating social media. “The new ways of Russian spying were more opportunistic, more fast and loose,” Corera writes.

Corera builds his book around a 2010 spy swap in which 10 Russian spies, mostly deep-cover illegals, were arrested in the United States and sent home. In exchange, Russia released four spies caught working for Western intelligence agencies.

The key figure is Alexander Poteyev, a member of Russia’s SVR intelligence service who worked in New York. Upset that he was being sent back to Moscow in 1999, he began working with U.S. intelligence. While he was unhappy, his American handlers were overjoyed. Poteyev’s new job in Moscow was deputy director of the bureau running the deep-cover illegals in the United States. This arrangement lasted a decade, until the Americans gave him the signal to flee Russia in 2010. The day after he reached the United States, the FBI rounded up the Russian spies he had directed.

The Russian media reported that Poteyev died in the United States in 2016, but according to Corera, he’s very much alive, his whereabouts secret.

The 2010 spy swap “all seemed like some kind of bizarre retro-throwback, a hangover from the past, a last hurrah of people who could not quite let go of the Cold War,” writes Corera.

But it explains Putin.

“A group of our undercover agents was betrayed,” Putin said in 2010. “Just imagine what it means to speak a foreign language as a native tongue, to give up one’s relatives and not even be able to attend their funerals. Think about it! A person spends his life serving the homeland, and then some bastard betrays him.”

This is not a man who forgives and forgets. In 2018, one of the spies Russia had released, Sergei Skripal, was poisoned on a park bench in Salisbury, England. He narrowly survived the attack, which Britain blamed on Russia.

Corera cites several key moments in Putin’s evolution. In 2013, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the military’s chief of the general staff, outlined a new era of warfare using “political, economic, informational, humanitarian and other non-military measures.” This “hybrid warfare” got its first big test during Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine.

“By 2014 Russia saw itself engaged in an ongoing conflict with the West — one below the threshold of war and fought with spies, hackers and information,” Corera writes. “One side was engaged in this conflict — the other had not even realized it had begun.”

With hindsight, the sirens were wailing well before the 2016 U.S. election. Yet American politicians, the media and the public aided the Russian project at every step. Trump supporters flocked to a fake “Florida for Trump” Facebook account and enthusiastically attended real-life rallies. The U.S. media energetically dug into the leaked Democratic Party emails. Republicans and Democrats squabbled throughout the Robert Mueller investigation.

Corera doesn’t dwell on President Trump’s response to Russia. Rather, he indicts the United States and the West for a collective reaction that was underwhelming for two decades. And he neatly sums up what the 2016 interference means for 2020: “It would also create an image of a Russian intelligence operation that was actually more powerful and coordinated than the often messy reality. From being barely aware of Russian activity (in 2016), people would start to see its hidden hand everywhere. Russian ghosts would start to haunt the American body politic.”

Russians Among Us

Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories, and the Hunt for Putin's Spies

By Gordon Corera