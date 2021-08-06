For example, the report says Cuomo grabbed one of his female assistants by the butt and did the same to another female state employee. James found that Cuomo reached below his assistant’s blouse and cupped her breast in his hand. Investigators say he ran his fingers across and pressed down on the chest of a woman who was waiting to greet him in a receiving line, then whispered to her that he was going to tell people he saw a spider on her shoulder, and touched her again between her shoulder and breasts. The report says he placed his palm on the bellybutton of a female state trooper whom he had insisted be assigned to his security detail, and then pushed his hand toward her right hip. In her testimony to investigators, the trooper said she felt violated by this conduct because, in her estimation, the governor had touched her “between [her] chest and [her] privates.”