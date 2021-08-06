These questions about the manner and timing of Cuomo’s political demise are pressing, but the damning report raises another, much more painful prospect for the governor. Four district attorneys in New York are said to be looking into whether, in addition to sexual harassment, Cuomo committed a crime.
The attorney general’s conclusions suggest that he did — and, indeed, on Friday, Cuomo’s former executive assistant filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County, N.Y., sheriff’s department.
The report meticulously details the many ways Cuomo violated state and federal civil prohibitions on sexual harassment by creating a work environment that was hostile for women. For example, the report says the governor made “numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature” that female employees found violating, humiliating, demeaning, frightening and creepy. Even more devastating, it says his top aides designed the culture in his office to normalize his abuse and to insulate him from any complaints about it. Thus, investigators found, many women dared not even think about filing a complaint because Cuomo was a vindictive, as well as powerful, boss — and reporting would bring not relief but swift and certain retaliation.
But Cuomo did more than make comments that degraded the women who worked for him and belittled their professional contributions. The attorney general also found that he sexually harassed women by touching them through their clothing. The report describes this conduct in blunt language that indicates that some of the incidents may constitute not just civil infractions but criminal violations of New York state law — specifically, forcible touching or third-degree sexual abuse. Both crimes are misdemeanors, and both are punishable by months of prison time and/or fines.
For example, the report says Cuomo grabbed one of his female assistants by the butt and did the same to another female state employee. James found that Cuomo reached below his assistant’s blouse and cupped her breast in his hand. Investigators say he ran his fingers across and pressed down on the chest of a woman who was waiting to greet him in a receiving line, then whispered to her that he was going to tell people he saw a spider on her shoulder, and touched her again between her shoulder and breasts. The report says he placed his palm on the bellybutton of a female state trooper whom he had insisted be assigned to his security detail, and then pushed his hand toward her right hip. In her testimony to investigators, the trooper said she felt violated by this conduct because, in her estimation, the governor had touched her “between [her] chest and [her] privates.”
In his testimony to James’s investigators, Cuomo denied inappropriately touching the women, though the attorney general’s report says, “We found his denials to lack credibility.” In a videotaped statement he released after the report came out, Cuomo said that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” and his lawyer called the report “inaccurate” and “biased.”
But the unvarnished findings in the report raise unvarnished questions: When is it a crime to grab someone’s butt, cup their breasts or rub their bellybutton? And when Cuomo did those things, did he commit a crime? As for the likely answers, the most telling word in the attorney general’s report appears in its second sentence, which concludes that the governor engaged in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching” of female employees.
The words — “unwelcome” and “nonconsensual” — are legal terms of art in the arenas of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Make no mistake: The terms are not boilerplate or redundant ways of saying the same thing. Rather, they have distinct legal definitions and carry distinct implications for Cuomo’s potential legal exposure. The attorney general’s investigators surely had those distinctions in mind when they stated — at the top of their report — that the governor’s conduct satisfied both definitions.
A fundamental element of a sexual harassment claim is that the conduct was “unwelcome” to the complainant — that the complainant did not initiate it and found it personally offensive. That conduct must be sufficiently serious that it creates a work environment that a reasonable person in the complainant’s position would also find hostile or abusive. As Justice Antonin Scalia put it for a unanimous Supreme Court in Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services, Inc., these requirements ensure that the sexual harassment prohibition does not extend to conduct that personally offends one complainant but that the wider community finds innocuous.
So finding that Cuomo sexually harassed the women would have required James to show only that his touching was “unwelcome” to them. Instead of stopping there, however, she also chose to describe it as “nonconsensual.” “Nonconsensual” sexual conduct is not a necessary ingredient of a sexual harassment claim. But it is — and has long been — the essential ingredient of the family of crimes we now call “sexual assault.” In New York, those crimes include forcbible touching and sexual abuse.
Under New York’s criminal law, the definition of “nonconsensual” conduct for these purposes is conduct that was not merely “unwelcome” to the complainant, but that was forced on her or that occurred under circumstances showing that she did not expressly or implicitly acquiesce in it. As for what these definitions mean in practice, our system entrusts that determination to those whose job it is to apply the law to specific factual settings. We rely on juries and judges — with the help of lawyers — to decide whether conduct that is ordinary or pleasurable in some circumstances should give rise to civil or criminal liability when it takes place in other settings.
Again, Scalia’s Oncale opinion is instructive. The question of whether workplace behavior constitutes sexual harassment — or, for that matter, sexual assault — “often depends on a constellation of surrounding circumstances, expectations, and relationships which are not fully captured by a simple recitation of the words used or the physical acts performed.” By using “common sense” and “sensitivity to social context,” courts and juries are trusted to “distinguish between simple teasing or roughhousing” and conduct that is “severely hostile or abusive.”
The Oncale decision also has something to say about the question that is posed by Cuomo’s reported conduct, namely: When is it a crime to grab another person’s butt? Again, the court cautioned, this kind of inquiry must take into account the context in which the touching “occurs and is experienced by its target.” The hypothetical that Scalia offered in Oncale was right on point for Cuomo. As he opined, “A professional football player’s working environment is not severely or pervasively abusive, for example, if the coach smacks him on the buttocks as he heads onto the field — even if the same behavior would reasonably be experienced as abusive by the coach’s secretary (male or female) back at the office.”
This is why it was imprudent — even potentially fatal to their defense — for Cuomo’s lawyer to have released an allegedly exculpatory slide show of the governor and other politicians hugging each other, as well as embracing celebrities and members of the public. The fact that Cuomo hugs everyone and their mother in public settings has absolutely no bearing on the question that a criminal jury would have to decide if a prosecutor moved forward with charges against him.
If anything, the slide show proves that Cuomo did not do to everyone what he is alleged to have done to these women: grab their butts, grope their breasts and rub their midriffs in private workplace spaces where usually no one but indifferent senior aides was watching. That isn’t, as Cuomo’s statement put it, an effort to “connect with employees and constituents.” If it happened the way the attorney general says it did, it was a crime.