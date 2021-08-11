The terrorist mastermind was a narcissist and ever mindful of the importance of his image in the media. He also cared greatly about the presentation and content of his messages and wanted to appear to Muslim audiences to be an avatar of the warrior leaders of the first Islamic empire. His diction, oratorial style and constant recitation of poetry formed part of a carefully constructed persona, simultaneously heroic and tragic, and supposedly engaged in a cosmic drama in Islam’s defense and ultimate victory over the unbelievers.
Less well known is that bin Laden nursed deep resentments that help explain his worldview and actions. He was, for instance, obsessed with overcoming his low social status. Bin Laden, one of 55 children, was born to a slave woman from a sect called the Alawites, who are considered infidels by mainstream Muslims. On his father’s side he was of Yemeni descent and from the lowly caste of bricklayers. In the steep social hierarchy of Saudi Arabia, these elements effectively relegated bin Laden to outcast status, despite his considerable family and personal fortune. Bergen points out that bin Laden was keen on marrying only women who were descendants of the prophet Muhammad. This was one way to overcome what he considered to be a handicap. The other was to claim the mantle of the global leader of a holy war.
The Saudi state encouraged bin Laden, and other Arab men, to participate in the jihad against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. The war against the U.S.S.R. lasted nearly a decade, during which the United States and Saudi Arabia funded a campaign to frame the conflict as one between Islam and the heathen communists. Afghanistan portrayed the propaganda as the culmination of an effort, begun in the late 1950s, by Washington and Riyadh to mobilize Islam as an ideology in a political battle against leftist and communist movements throughout the world. In the war against the Soviet Union, bin Laden became a mascot for the jihad, although he and the Arabs who joined the effort engaged in very little fighting. The emergence of bin Laden and al-Qaeda was one of its unintended consequences.
Bergen rightly points out that bin Laden egotistically began to see himself as a great leader who had helped defeat a superpower, and as a commander of a group of fighters that could be deployed in other conflicts in defense of Muslims. In practice, this meant he sought to play a political role in Saudi Arabia by first proposing to help defeat the socialists in Yemen and later to defend the kingdom militarily from a potential Iraqi invasion after Kuwait was occupied in 1990. Bin Laden was rebuffed by the Saudi leadership and, like so many other ambitious Arabs in authoritarian countries, was made to understand that he had no say in the politics of his nation. This exclusion from politics, whether in Saudi Arabia or Egypt, produced a long stream of radicalized Islamists who then sought to topple the governments.
The radicalism was also aimed at attacking the United States. Bin Laden was convinced that confronting America would lead it to abandon the Middle East and as a consequence weaken local governments allied with the United States, which could then be replaced with Islamist regimes. Chief among those was Saudi Arabia, which was important for its symbolism as the center of Islam and for its oil wealth. To justify these ambitions, bin Laden promoted the view that Muslims were victims of Western domination and material exploitation — a perspective with deep roots in the region — and that the only remedy was armed struggle or jihad. In this war, there were no innocents, and because of the asymmetry in power between the West and Muslims, all means of warfare were permissible. The signature tactic became the suicide bomber.
Bergen is particularly perceptive about the American government’s reaction to the rise of bin Laden and the jihadist phenomenon. The initial approach was mostly myopic and later tragically helped boost the jihadist movement, as the invasion of Iraq radicalized a new generation of Muslims and confirmed bin Laden’s claims. Most American officials underestimated the monster that jihadism represented, except some intelligence officers such as Gina Bennett and Michael Scheuer, who rightly deserve the praise Bergen gives them. Other officials, especially those who were products of the Cold War, refused to believe that nonstate actors like al-Qaeda could menace the United States; they largely ignored the threat and later didn’t know how to confront it. The military brass was not much better, and the Pentagon wasted several opportunities to capture bin Laden and to deal his movement a serious blow. One time, for example, when bin Laden was holed up in Tora Bora, the Pentagon did not deploy the necessary troops to block his escape.
This and other missed chances helped sustain bin Laden and his movement. Though he was eventually found and killed, the global war on terrorism has cost the United States about $6 trillion, thousands of U.S. military casualties, and many hundreds of thousands of Arab and Afghan lives. And the war on jihadism continues, despite bin Laden’s demise. While weakened, al-Qaeda maintains a presence throughout the world, and its ideology is alive, especially on the Internet.
Bergen is probably correct that the CIA did not have a direct connection to bin Laden or his followers during the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s. Yet jihadism and bin Laden should be seen as products of the Cold War and U.S. policies of mobilizing Islam, as a political ideology, against communism. Islamist antagonism against the Soviets was easily redirected at the United States in the 1990s. There is a lesson in this history as we seem to be embarking on a new cold war with China. We need to beware the unintended consequences of lighting ideological fires against one’s enemies, particularly if the ideas seem to be innocuous, as Islamism once appeared to American officials.
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden
By Peter Bergen
Simon & Schuster.
384 pp. $30