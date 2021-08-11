Osama bin Laden remains an obscure figure for Americans despite the passage of nearly 30 years since he first tried to kill U.S. soldiers in 1992, and the many more attacks he masterminded after that. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a good occasion for a detailed political biography of the architect of these attacks, whom successive American administrations sought to eliminate. Peter Bergen has closely followed bin Laden since first meeting with him as a CNN producer in 1997, and he has subsequently written several books about al-Qaeda and the war on terrorism. In his latest book, “The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden,” Bergen draws on a wealth of documents that were previously unavailable — many collected by U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six members who killed bin Laden in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Bergen has also interviewed close confidants of bin Laden and numerous U.S. government officials. The portrait he draws is intimate and detailed; it shows how bin Laden continued to micromanage al-Qaeda after going into hiding following 9/11 and until his death, and how he relied on his multiple wives for advice — and especially one called Siham for drafting his speeches and statements.