After World War II, the economic boom was not restricted to White men. Blacks, women and immigrants also made significant economic gains until the 1970s, regardless of education level, yet they are seldom part of nostalgic reveries for the America of the past. “There is a story white America has told itself,” Tankersley writes, “about how and where that boom occurred. We need to start with it — with the classic white tale of the Golden Era for American workers — in order to fill in the parts it leaves out and correct the lies it tells us now.”

Tankersley, an economic and tax policy reporter for the New York Times and a former economics reporter for The Washington Post, upends the myth that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 created a level playing field for Black Americans in the U.S. economy. While the law did lead to significant improvements for people of color, “in the 1970s and 1980s, American politicians made a series of policy decisions that had the effect of bringing some of the discrimination back.” Under the Reagan administration, for example, the dismantling of anti-discrimination programs, combined with mass incarceration for young Black men in the war on drugs and crime, stymied the economic gains of the Black population overall. Since the 1970s, economic advancement for Blacks has declined. Federal Reserve statistics show that at the median, White men without college degrees “still had more than eight times the wealth of similarly educated black Americans.”

In fact, the income for all Americans with only a high school diploma dropped 12.3 percent from 1979 to 2018, even as wages for college graduates rose 14.4 percent. The reasons are numerous, but mechanization and the outsourcing of well-paying, union-protected factory jobs play a large part. All of the recent presidential administrations have promised to remedy this, yet none have: America’s industrial train has left the station and isn’t coming back anytime soon.

The media has focused disproportionately on the plight of White men without college degrees, particularly in former industrial areas, disguising the fact that women and minorities also grapple with low wages, disappearing benefits and rising health-care costs. “The news media,” Tankersley argues, “helped perpetuate a very different sort of linkage between race and economics, one that gave white workers the impression that they struggled uniquely and fed the idea that ‘others’ were to blame for their problems.”

In “The Riches of This Land,” Tankersley tells stories the media has missed to show that people across all demographics are suffering. A compelling example is that of Edward Green, a Black man in his 50s whose career Tankersley has followed for many years. Leaving a well-paying job as a bus driver in New York, Green returned to North Carolina to take care of his sick mother. He now has to work multiple jobs to stay in the middle class, while juggling caretaking roles and dealing with significant health issues of his own.

Green’s story reflects many of the themes of the book: the disappearance of good union jobs, the falling fortunes of the middle class, and reasons that people often remain attached to certain towns or regions that may not offer economic opportunities. Most Americans are experiencing hardships, yet artificial divisions of race and gender prevent them from seeing their commonalities. Politicians and the media have obscured the fact “that the elites had divided the workers against each other, exploiting fissures of race and gender and culture, in order to keep a grip on power in a time of great unrest.”

Many of the messages of “The Riches of This Land” contradict the Trump administration’s relentless assault on immigration, which, under cover of the pandemic, has expanded to include a pause on green-card applications and, more recently, highly skilled H1B visas. Numerous studies show that innovation in the economy and the creation of jobs are associated with a high presence of immigrants with creative ideas. In fact, a 2018 study by the National Foundation for American Policy found that 55 percent of U.S. start-up companies valued at $1 billion and up not only had immigrant founders but also created more than 1,200 jobs per company.

Although women’s incomes have stagnated over the past 40 years, their contributions to a complex economy are also crucial. In projects presented to venture firms, Tankersley observes, women are “more focused than men on leveraging innovative technologies to solve large social problems like chronic disease or climate change.” Women’s economic successes do not come at the expense of men: Researchers from the International Monetary Fund have found that increasing gender diversity in the economy both improves growth and productivity and enhances male incomes.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, economic inequality in America has been reinforced, while political divisiveness has not brought the country together or improved life for the average American. At the same time, the finance industry has doubled in size, leading IMF economists to warn that “the American financial sector had grown so large that it was slowing economic growth.” Redirecting the false narrative of job-stealing immigrants or affirmative-action policies onto the financial system would clearly be a more accurate approach. “It’s easier,” Tankersley writes, “to turn Americans against each other than it is to focus them to change a system that perpetuates legacy power dynamics. It could easily happen again in the years to come.”

As the United States enters another economic crisis, inclusive policies that enrich all Americans, not just those at the very top, provide an essential way forward.

The Riches

of This Land

The Untold, True Story of America's Middle Class

By Jim Tankersley