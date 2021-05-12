Leonnig, a Washington Post journalist with three Pulitzers under her belt, is thorough and unsparing in her account. Page by page and detail by implacable detail, she walks us through a catalogue of Secret Service blunders: its failure to prevent a near-fatal assassination attempt on George Wallace during his 1972 presidential campaign that left the Alabama governor paralyzed from the waist down; its acquiescence in President Richard Nixon’s illegal wiretapping schemes; its inability to stop would-be assassin John Hinckley from walking within 15 feet of President Ronald Reagan and opening fire; its failure to keep interlopers and flying bullets out of the White House on multiple occasions during the Bush and Obama presidencies; and its near-disastrous lack of preparation on 9/11, leaving Vice President Dick Cheney stranded outside the emergency shelter beneath the White House as a hijacked plane entered Washington airspace. (Apparently, no one had thought to give the agents in the vice-presidential detail access to the shelter.)