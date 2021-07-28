One of the most captivating narratives in “The Sound of the Sea” is that of the Samuel family of London’s East End, who in 1833 opened a small curio shop on the banks of the River Thames trading in “small Shells for Ladies’ Work.” Following a seaside holiday, Marcus Samuel came up with the idea of selling shell-encrusted boxes as souvenirs. He also imported china bowls, olive oil, ostrich feathers and sandalwood. His children inherited and expanded the Samuel business and, in honor of their father’s abiding passion, named the new company the Shell Transport and Trading Company. With the opening of the Suez Canal, Marcus Samuel Jr. took the opportunity to trade directly within Asia at a time when most merchants still imported bulk goods to England. However, it was his collaboration with the marine engineer Fortescue Flannery that led to the company’s domination of the burgeoning oil trade. Flannery designed a ship for Samuel Jr., the Murex, which was to become the modern oil tanker. The company is known today as Royal Dutch Shell.