That said, coming at a time when we seem to be experiencing another backlash against racial progress — how else should we interpret the hysteria over the supposed teaching of critical race theory in schools? — the book is a welcome reminder of what is possible. And although it bills itself as recounting “How Black Lives Came to Matter in America,” it is much more than that, given its chapters on how the coronavirus wreaked havoc on Black communities, how the history of modern-day policing is inseparable from the history of slave patrols, Black organizing dating to the 1940s and broader issues such as income inequality.