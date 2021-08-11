On one side was the powerful Stanford psychologist Lewis Terman, whose highly successful career was based on his development of the wildly popular Stanford-Binet intelligence test. Like the majority of American educators and psychologists of his day, he believed that intelligence was not only inherited, but genetically fixed at birth and immutable for life. He was also an advocate of the racially prejudiced and class-biased pseudoscience of eugenics: the belief that genes deemed “bad,” “inferior” or “undesirable” should be bred out of existence to improve the nation’s genetic stock. According to this view, since IQ was entirely inherited, a newborn’s IQ score would reflect that of the parents and would also predict the baby’s life potential: The higher the IQ the brighter the prospects, the lower the score the bleaker the outlook. In this way, IQ was like a life sentence handed down from generation to generation.
On the other side of the debate stood a lesser-known group of Iowa psychologists and researchers. They did not intentionally set out to challenge Terman’s theories. But as they monitored Iowa’s institutionalized orphans, they stumbled on findings that made them question the idea of fixed potential. Those findings in turn led them to studies demonstrating that it was not heredity but environment — one rich in nurture, care, stimulation and education — that drove the development of young brains and provided fuel for them to flourish.
Brookwood emphasizes that these are the principles that underlie our current understanding of early-childhood development and are reflected in every reputable parenting guide. They also lie at the heart of Head Start and other early education programs aimed at countering the effects of poverty and disadvantage.
That is why this clash from not so long ago mattered. Its outcome would affect the path, Brookwood writes, for “potential reforms in education, child psychology, medical training in child development, protections of the social safety net, judicial decisions, and parents’ encouragement of their children.”
Brookwood bluntly shows what those beliefs meant in practice. In 1934, Hoffman’s IQ test had the power to seal both her fate and her son’s. Her score of 66 was considered in the low range. As a result, after she gave birth to her son via C-section, she was sterilized. It was assumed that her son, Wendell, also would experience little intellectual advancement. Hoffman left him in the care of the state with the expectation that he would remain institutionalized for the rest of his life.
But he did not, thanks to the work of pioneering staff psychologists at the Iowa Child Welfare Research Station at the University of Iowa: Harold Skeels, Marie Skodak and Beth Wellman.
At first, they were simply puzzled by their results. In 1932, Wellman found that, rather than remaining stable as Terman’s theories would have predicted, the IQ scores of children attending preschool rose, with those enrolled in full rather than half days making the greatest gains. Had the preschool environment sparked the difference?
Next, Skeels reviewed the IQ scores of the youngsters warehoused in the Davenport orphanage’s cramped conditions and found that those scores had not remained stable, either. In fact, from the children’s arrival onward, they had dropped continuously. Could that be because of the institution’s environment of neglect?
Then Skeels and Skodak together witnessed a transformation that contradicted Terman’s assumptions most vividly of all. On visits to the orphanage, they had observed infants so listless they were unable to do anything but endlessly whine and rock, isolated in their cribs, as harried, overworked nurses hurried by with no time to respond. Hoffman’s son was one of these.
They took note of two particularly forlorn baby girls and arranged their transfer to a state institution for the mentally disabled. Eight months later, they came across these same toddlers again, now completely unrecognizable as playful, active, engaging little girls whose IQ scores had risen to the “normal” range.
What had happened? It did not matter that the adult women among whom the girls were sent to live had mental ages no higher than 9, the researchers concluded. What made the difference was the loving, attentive, nurturing care these women had bestowed on the girls, bathing and feeding and playing with them, teaching them to walk and talk and laugh. The toddlers’ stimulating new environment could not have contrasted more with the neglectful care they had previously known. Their new environment had made the difference.
Skeels and Skodak soon arranged to monitor the progress of 11 additional “low-intelligence” children from the orphanage who would be similarly cared for by adult women from the state institution for the mentally disabled. Hoffman’s son was among them.
Like the others in that group, he experienced substantial IQ gains and was among nine who were subsequently adopted into loving families. The contrast group, who had remained in the grim care of the orphanage, all experienced severe IQ declines; four remained in institutions for the rest of their lives. “A stimulative environment saved one group while its absence doomed the other,” Brookwood writes. “Remarkably, the mean IQ score gain for the experimental group, 27.5, almost exactly equaled the 26.2 loss in the other.”
The highly publicized study created a frenzy of attention for the Iowans. Then came the backlash. Terman enlisted powerful allies in politics and academia to attack and discredit the researchers professionally and personally. The crackdown stifled the researchers’ careers, leaving their findings relegated to the same neglect as the orphaned children they had hoped to help.
It wasn’t until the 1960s, Brookwood writes, that child psychologists fully turned their focus again to the pivotal impact of environment in promoting social, intellectual and emotional skills. Today, a continuous stream of neuroscience-based studies makes it ever clearer how nurture, education and stimulation contribute to the optimal growth, development and functioning of young brains.
The bracing revelation of Brookwood’s book is that these essential lessons in countering the effects of neglect and disadvantage came frighteningly close to disappearing without a trace. Discovering that past helps us recognize just how far we still have to go to provide opportunities to help all young minds realize the promise they possess.
The Orphans of Davenport
Eugenics, the Great Depression, and the War Over Children’s Intelligence
By Marilyn Brookwood
Liveright.
339 pp. $28.95