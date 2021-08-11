On one side was the powerful Stanford psychologist Lewis Terman, whose highly successful career was based on his development of the wildly popular Stanford-Binet intelligence test. Like the majority of American educators and psychologists of his day, he believed that intelligence was not only inherited, but genetically fixed at birth and immutable for life. He was also an advocate of the racially prejudiced and class-biased pseudoscience of eugenics: the belief that genes deemed “bad,” “inferior” or “undesirable” should be bred out of existence to improve the nation’s genetic stock. According to this view, since IQ was entirely inherited, a newborn’s IQ score would reflect that of the parents and would also predict the baby’s life potential: The higher the IQ the brighter the prospects, the lower the score the bleaker the outlook. In this way, IQ was like a life sentence handed down from generation to generation.