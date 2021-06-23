Indeed, anti-Blackness was built into the Constitution. Consider the example of the three-fifths compromise, a concession to enslavers that James Madison proposed during debates at the Constitutional Convention. The compromise was aimed at enticing slave states into the union by offering to count each enslaved person as three-fifths of a human, instead of entirely ignoring the enslaved population; in this way, the Southern states were able to bolster their population numbers for tax purposes and for power in the electoral college and the House of Representatives. “That is why the current-day veneration of the Second Amendment,” Anderson writes, “is, frankly, akin to holding the three-fifths clause sacrosanct. They both were designed to deny African Americans’ humanity and rights while carrying the aura of constitutional legitimacy. They both damaged American democracy and called into question the basic founding principles of equality.”