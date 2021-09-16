In making Coffee one of the principals of his narrative, Prager restores her to her proper place in Roe v. Wade history. Coffee, the feminist lawyer mastermind behind Roe, was overshadowed by her co-counsel Sarah Weddington, who twice argued the case before the Supreme Court. Coffee was an introvert and not terribly personable. At her first meeting with McCorvey, Prager writes, “Coffee was intense, incapable of small talk, pale and unkempt besides. All at once, [McCorvey] was ill at ease beside her. She looked, said [McCorvey], ‘like she got out of bed and forgot to comb her hair.’ ” By contrast, Prager writes, “Weddington was confident. Her parents had raised her and her younger siblings to believe, she later recalled, that they ‘could do whatever they wanted.’ ” After Roe, Weddington served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives, was president of NARAL Pro-Choice America and was named an assistant to President Jimmy Carter. Coffee’s post-Roe life became a slide into obscurity. Her legal practice consisted mostly of bankruptcy cases; she was frequently at risk of losing her law license because of faulty record-keeping and even faced criminal fraud prosecutions.