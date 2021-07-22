Other rules, too, fail to reflect that HIV has become a manageable chronic condition. Preventing HIV-positive personnel from being commissioned as officers accomplishes nothing more than preventing deserving troops from advancing their careers. And, as former Navy secretary Ray Mabus has pointed out, limiting opportunities for deployment has little grounding in science. Antiretroviral drugs require no special handling, for example, and can be taken in the field — just as soldiers take anti-malarial medication. True, HIV-positive service members cannot donate blood, but the armed services are generally not lacking for blood donations. Critics have mentioned the danger of transmission by blood spattering from an infected person, but blood splashes are not a well-documented source of transmission, and, in any case, suppressed or undetectable viral loads render that risk largely theoretical.