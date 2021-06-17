Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden became household names for their spectacular leaks. Manning was convicted and sent to jail for providing information to WikiLeaks. (Obama commuted her sentence shortly before leaving office.) Snowden is in exile in Russia, even though Obama’s first attorney general, Eric Holder Jr., said he probably provided a public service by exposing some NSA excesses in the vast troves of highly classified material he gave to The Post and the Guardian. Reality Winner’s smaller leak to the Intercept ended in a prison sentence of more than five years, said to be the longest ever meted out in a federal court for violation of the Espionage Act in leaking to the media. (She was transferred to a halfway house this month.)