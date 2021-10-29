Though the historical record indicates that people in North America have managed their own abortions for centuries, evidence also suggests that self-managed abortion using pills has been on the rise in recent years. In 2018, an Amsterdam-based doctor launched Aid Access, the first online telemedicine service to provide self-managed medication abortion to people living in the United States. The service operates entirely outside of the formal health care system and outside of Food and Drug Administration regulations, which ban mifepristone imports. Aid Access serves people in all 50 states, providing mifepristone and misoprostol up to 10 weeks of pregnancy for home use. People make a donation of around $110 and fill out an online consultation form, which is reviewed by a doctor, and then medications are mailed to their home. A help desk is available for information and support. Testifying to the scale of demand, the service has received 57,506 requests during its first two years of operation.