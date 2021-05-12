Green’s real message may be “don’t try this at home,” but his book still offers many nuggets of wisdom. Great investors are rarely just money minds but also, as Green writes, “seekers of what the economist John Maynard Keynes called ‘worldly wisdom.’ ” They study fields ranging from economic history to neuroscience to literature to stoicism to the science of habit formation, and try to use the insights they glean to make themselves better investors. You don’t have to apply their insights to investing to appreciate them. Take Marks, who has long been a student of Buddhism, which has led him to admit that he can’t predict or control the future. As a result, he says, he is more humble than he might otherwise be. Hurrah.