Tooze briskly and expertly recounts the tense weeks in March 2020 when the Fed shored up the Treasury market with collateralized short-term loans, dropped interest rates to zero and announced backstops for commercial paper — promissory notes that companies issue to fund short-term obligations. The moves paved the way for other reserve banks to act and for governments to approve emergency relief. By the end of 2020, lawmakers and central banks had pledged nearly $20 trillion to “put a floor under the world economy,” in the words of the International Monetary Fund. (There was, however, no discernible ceiling on wealth creation: U.S. households added $13.5 trillion in wealth in 2020, according to the Federal Reserve, with about a third of that going to the top 1 percent, mostly in the form of gains when the stock market rallied in response to the various stimuli.)