The argument for redress, for replacing contempt with compassion, brutality with kindness, is a common one, and Cashin makes it well. It is certainly something people tend to agree with — at least in the abstract. Nor are people likely to disagree, again in the abstract, with Cashin’s notion of America treating Blacks fairly. It is essentially the argument that Martin Luther King Jr. made in his legendary 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he accused America of giving “the Negro people a bad check.” Blacks “refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. . . . So we have come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice,” King declared.