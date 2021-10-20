This concept of White space and Black space has been deeply plumbed by others, most notably by ethnographer Elijah Anderson, the author of “The Cosmopolitan Canopy: Race and Civility in Everyday Life” and the forthcoming “Black in White Space: The Enduring Impact of Color in Everyday Life,” whose work Cashin acknowledges. But the authors take the idea to very different places. Anderson is curious about what happens in those spaces — the cosmopolitan canopy — that Blacks and Whites increasingly share. Cashin, a law professor deeply involved in civil rights, wants to dismantle the American caste system, along with ghettos and all else that undergirds it.
Cashin explains how racial presumptions once used to justify enslavement eventually led to mandatory segregation in housing. She takes us to Baltimore, which, at the start of the Civil War, housed the nation’s urban population of free Blacks. Those Black Baltimoreans lived in small enclaves, as did various White immigrants, and freely shared common spaces with White Americans. But shortly after the turn of the century, as white-supremacist theories became more popular, “White Baltimoreans who had lived with a sizeable population of Negroes for generations suddenly could no longer tolerate proximity to them in any realm,” Cashin writes. Baltimore passed racial zoning laws, as did cities across America.
In other words, the disadvantaged circumstances in which so many Blacks live are not simply a result of enslavement, which obviously ended generations ago, but of what happened after its abolition. As Cashin observes, “Intentionally racist policies imposed on slavery’s descendants play a role, particularly the decision to create and maintain segregation.”
The federal government was a key player, and Cashin underscores the role of the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC). The legislation that created the agency was an important New Deal initiative that designated millions of dollars for low-interest loans to homeowners with properties assessed at less than $20,000 (roughly $400,000 today).
When he signed the legislation, President Franklin Roosevelt declared, “Cooperation between the officials of the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, the mortgagor and the mortgagees during the next few months will make many foreclosures unnecessary and will do substantial justice to all parties concerned.”
It did not do justice, however, to African Americans. The HOLC, Cashin notes, applied “the ‘hazardous’ D rating to virtually every neighborhood where Blacks predominated or had ‘infiltrated.’ This practice, known as ‘redlining,’ institutionalized a two-tiered system of traditional lending and investment in white areas, predatory lending by speculators, and disinvestment in Black areas. Negroes were ‘dangerous’ and ‘undesirable,’ a ‘detrimental influence,’ according to HOLC’s eugenics-infused underwriting standards. . . . Only two Black neighborhoods evaded the D rating.”
Redlining not only made loans more difficult to get; it guaranteed that properties in Black neighborhoods would lose value compared with those in White neighborhoods. It was one of countless ways the government excluded Blacks from opportunities available to other Americans.
Reflecting on recent times, Cashin criticizes Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for canceling plans for a subway line that would have serviced largely Black areas. Instead, Hogan put the money into highways serving largely White constituents. The anecdote (which expands on an opinion piece Cashin wrote for Politico headlined “How Larry Hogan Kept Blacks in Baltimore Segregated and Poor”) illustrates what Cashin calls the “architecture of redistribution, overinvesting in predominantly white space and underinvesting in Black, poor space.”
Along with overinvesting in White space, government — with callous, discriminatory and unjustifiably harsh policing policies — criminalizes Black space. The result is police misbehavior, over-incarceration, unequal school systems and a host of other unnecessary evils.
Cashin believes that the solution lies in “abolition and repair,” to rid America of its caste system. “Abolition,” she writes, “requires dismantling and reversing current anti-Black processes of residential caste — investment and ‘greenling’ of Black neighborhoods rather than disinvestment and economic predation; inclusion rather than boundary maintenance; equitable public funding rather than overinvestment and hoarding for high-opportunity places; humanization and care rather than surveillance and stereotyping. . . . The state is obligated to repay what supremacy still breaks, that is, what the state put in motion and continues to reify.”
The argument for redress, for replacing contempt with compassion, brutality with kindness, is a common one, and Cashin makes it well. It is certainly something people tend to agree with — at least in the abstract. Nor are people likely to disagree, again in the abstract, with Cashin’s notion of America treating Blacks fairly. It is essentially the argument that Martin Luther King Jr. made in his legendary 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, in which he accused America of giving “the Negro people a bad check.” Blacks “refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. . . . So we have come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice,” King declared.
King’s descendants are still waiting for that check to clear. Cashin believes we have reached a point when there may be enough compassion, urgency and commitment to fuel a “joyful movement” that will bring about the necessary change. But she acknowledges that many Americans have little use for such a movement. A powerful backlash has emerged to merely teaching about America’s history of racial suppression. Such facts are deemed anti-White. As Cashin observes, “White conservatives, especially evangelicals, are more likely to perceive discrimination against whites . . . than to acknowledge racial discrimination against Black people.”
Those Americans are not very likely to be recruited into her joyful movement. Nor are many others who, for various reasons, would prefer neither to read about nor to acknowledge the wrongs Cashin takes such care to unpack. They believe that structural inequality is a fiction concocted by “critical race theory” radicals who have slandered the founders and disrespected the noble generals of the Confederacy. It’s difficult to see how Cashin’s joyful movement makes much progress against the wall of willful ignorance that stands in its way.
White Space, Black Hood
Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation
in the Age of Inequality
By Sheryll Cashin
Beacon.
312 pp. $28.95