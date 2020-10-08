The historian and former war correspondent Scott Anderson frames his history of the early CIA with two dates: 1944, when the United States was at its peak of wartime influence, the democratic vanquisher of a global fascist threat; and 1956, when the Eisenhower administration stood idly by as the Soviet Union crushed a democratic uprising in Hungary. Between those points he describes the rise of the CIA as a global intelligence agency, an institution all but unimaginable in the mid-1940s but firmly ensconced in the peacetime security pantheon a decade later. He also tells a story of decline during that same period: “the fall of the United States’ moral standing in the world,” “the final laying bare of the myth of America as the herald of freedom.”

The two subjects are related, he suggests, if not always in the ways one might suspect. Unlike many CIA critics, Anderson does not view the agency as hopelessly out of control from the start, a secret intelligence service with a secret budget, a lack of structural accountability and a mandate to muck about through the rest of the world. Rather, he says, its idealistic and courageous agents were led astray by venal bureaucrats, rigid political thinkers and the corrupting exigencies of the Cold War, which transformed anti-communism from a noble anti-totalitarian stance into a political orthodoxy that justified repression and violence.

Frank Wisner, the first chief of the CIA’s covert-operations unit, provides a top-down view of the early Cold War, while Michael Burke, a jack-of-all-trades charmer, delivers an agent’s experience from the ground up. The German emigre Peter Sichel, the most intriguing and least known of Anderson’s characters, spends most of his time in Berlin and Eastern Europe, while Edward Lansdale, the best known of the four, traipses through the Philippines. Lansdale gives the book its title, borrowed from Graham Greene’s novel “The Quiet American,” rumored to be based on Lansdale’s misadventures in Southeast Asia. An early adopter in the emerging field of “psychological warfare,” Lansdale would become best known for his clandestine scheming in Vietnam, but Anderson captures him at an earlier moment, as a young man grappling with the moral and logistical complexities of foreign intervention — more “Lawrence of Asia,” as his nickname suggested, than Dr. Strangelove.

Anderson enjoys his characters and brings the reader in on their jokes, such as Burke’s cover as a producer for the fictitious “Imperial Pictures” or Lansdale’s fake job as an “assistant historian” of the Thirteenth Air Force, the lowest of the low. He also admires their seat-of-the-pants ingenuity, as they attempted to conduct near-impossible missions with little guidance or experience. Though it can be hard to remember in 2020, when the Department of Homeland Security boasts almost a quarter of a million employees, before World War II the United States maintained no substantive foreign intelligence service. Even after the war, Harry Truman’s first instinct was to return to the earlier status quo; he shut down the Office of Strategic Services, the country’s fledgling intelligence/clandestine-operations agency, as soon as he could. The onset of the Cold War made that position untenable, and in 1947 Truman acceded to the creation of the CIA, part of a major national security restructuring that effectively put the United States on a permanent wartime footing.

Anderson is sympathetic to the concerns driving that process: both the perceived need for expanded intelligence capabilities and the worries about what they might mean for democratic values. He reserves some of his greatest ire for FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who criticized the early CIA as a refuge of irresponsible adventurers, Ivy League playboys and communist sympathizers. Anderson ascribes Hoover’s criticism to bureaucratic territoriality and personal jealousy, as the CIA’s creation foreclosed any possibility of expanding the FBI’s global reach, but the wilder stories in “The Quiet Americans” tend to support rather than undermine at least some of Hoover’s skepticism.

The CIA’s most controversial activities occurred under the auspices of the Office of Policy Coordination, the deliberately innocuous name for its covert-operations wing. Led by Wisner, the men of the OPC were the “doers” of the clandestine service, in contrast to the “thinkers” who analyzed intelligence and provided advice. Their activities during the early Eisenhower years would later offer infamous examples of CIA lawlessness and overreach: the 1953 overthrow of the democratically elected Mohammad Mossadegh in Iran; the American-backed coup, a few months later, against Jacobo Árbenz in Guatemala. For Anderson, these are key turning points, moments when the United States abandoned its alleged commitment to anticolonialism and settled into its new identity as the bitter foe of even the mildest socialist regime.

“With more resonance than Soviet propaganda could ever muster,” he writes of the not-so-secret CIA involvement in Guatemala, “by its own hand the United States had cast herself into the role of imperial and anti-democratic power in the eyes of much of the Third World.” For this, he blames President Dwight Eisenhower and Secretary of State John Foster Dulles rather than the swashbucklers of the OPC, who, according to Anderson’s sympathetic account, recognized the moral complexities of their situation and tried sincerely to hold on to their anti-totalitarian ideals.

That version of the story — of high ideals dashed by narrow-minded politicians and rigid ideologues — fits well with Anderson’s starting and ending points of 1944 and 1956. The trajectory might have looked different, however, if he had expanded his chronological view. One of the book’s most interesting subplots follows Lansdale around the Philippines during the late 1940s and early 1950s, when the country was transitioning out of its colonial status and into a period of relatively stable democratic independence. In Anderson’s telling, Lansdale moved that process along by working closely with future president Ramon Magsaysay, a model of the cooperative but restrained clandestine relationships that the United States could have forged elsewhere in the world. The Philippines story would have looked much different, however, if it had begun back in 1898, when the United States was the colonial power, engaged in brutal wars of suppression against Filipino rebels.

Anderson has to make many such beginnings-and-endings choices through the book, as his characters flit from Berlin to Budapest to Tehran to Dien Bien Phu. A skillful and engaging writer, he manages to provide efficient historical context for these local-but-global situations, each one hopelessly complex in its own right, with its own combination of factional and territorial and cultural disputes. What ties them all together is the problem at the heart of the book: how the United States came to see its national interest at stake nearly everywhere in the world.

By concluding in 1956, Anderson leaves us with a sense of foreboding about what’s yet to come — most notably, the Vietnam War, undertaken with all the wrong methods and for only some of the right reasons. Had he chosen to continue his story beyond that, circumstances would have grown more dire still for the CIA, as the congressional investigations of the 1970s laid bare its early excesses and abuses, while the exposés of the 1980s revealed its ugly support for death squads and counterrevolutionary forces throughout Latin America.

In the 1990s, despite this history, American victory in the Cold War once again revived the rhetoric — and the hope — of an unmatched U.S. moral authority, a second chance to do global power right. Today, we are at our own moment of disillusionment over that failed promise, and over the domestic and global consequences of another brutally mismanaged war of choice. Now as then, the CIA played a crucial role in that story — as participants in another “tragedy” of wrong turns and missed opportunities, if one whose ending has yet to be written.

The Quiet Americans

Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War — a Tragedy in Three Acts

By Scott Anderson