The turning-point came not in the 1990s, but in the first decade of the 21st century, when the United States lost more than 5 million manufacturing jobs (about one-third of the 2000 total), and working-class wages fell by 10 percent. China’s entrance into the WTO was responsible for part of that decline (economists debate how much), automation and the Great Recession for the rest. By the final year of the Obama administration, six years after the official end of the Great Recession, few of the lost manufacturing jobs had been regained, and working-class wages remained below their 2000 peak. Many working-class voters felt ignored by elites in both political parties (including Barack Obama, the avatar of the meritocracy), setting the stage for the showdown between Smart America and Real America that opened the door for Donald Trump.