Where she doesn’t so much go is to the question of the difference that her own presence and actions have made to the story. Dasani’s admission to the Hershey school is at first glance a plus, a concrete benefit of the family’s brush with New York’s powerful newspaper of record. But when the shaky tower of family life then collapses a little over a year later, we wonder, would they still be together if Dasani hadn’t left? Dasani seems to think so: “When I was in the house, did the kids get taken away? No. . . . When I left the house, this is what happened. This is why I did not want to come to this dumb school.” Fast-forward to Dasani, four months after being expelled from Hershey, posting a photo on Facebook of three new friends “throwing gang signs” with the brash caption, “forever family.” The title of LeBlanc’s book, “Random Family,” now looks fitting here, as well.