Anti-pornography polemics, like Bernadette Barton’s new “The Pornification of America: How Raunch Culture Is Ruining Our Society,” begin with one great advantage and one great disadvantage. The advantage is that most of us know that porn has become too accessible, particularly to children, and that there’s something degrading about it, particularly in its more extreme forms. One doesn’t have to spend too long on Pornhub or YouPorn to appreciate this. The disadvantage is that massive numbers of us watch porn. One 2018 study by Stony Brook University researchers found that more than 90 percent of men and more than 60 percent of women had looked at porn in the previous month. Even the lower-end studies find that a majority of adult men, and a solid minority of women, use it regularly.