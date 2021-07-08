Scattered throughout “Kennedy’s Avenger” are reminders of how much, and how little, America has changed since 1964. Consider that there was not a single Jew, Catholic or union member among the 500 people in the jury pool, and that the prosecution challenged the handful of Blacks, calling them by their first names while addressing Whites as “Mr.” and “Mrs.” (Congress was still debating the Civil Rights Act, and faded letters saying “Whites Only” guarded courthouse water fountains.) Only married men and women and property holders could serve on a Texas jury, and the eight men and four women composing Ruby’s panel were all White Protestants. Prosecutors dropped hints that Ruby was gay, prompting one witness to report that he had never seen Ruby with a woman and another to say that he “seemed to enjoy being pressed in amongst all those men” in the garage. The indictment was read out in court as “the state of Texas versus Jack Rubenstein, alias Jack Ruby,” leading Belli to shout, “He answers to the name of Jack Ruby.” The trial also fertilized some QAnon-esque theories, among them that Oswald and Ruby were secret half-brothers and that conspirators had injected Ruby with cancer cells.