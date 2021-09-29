“The Cause,” Ellis explains, was short for the “Common Cause,” a phrase that came into vogue in 1774, along with the Coercive Acts by which London imposed a blockade on Boston Harbor — the ostensible point of no return in the march to war. The “all-consuming patriotism of 1774 and 1776” did not last, however.
As Ellis lays it out, when the War for Independence was launched, rebellious colonists exhibited a localized sense of belonging, not yet a national one. His argument points to the uncertainty of expectations and contending voices in the Continental Congress. He injects into the narrative such destabilizing texts as Samuel Johnson’s “Taxation No Tyranny,” which, in “defiance of traditional codes of etiquette,” offered a delirious takedown of colonial excuses. There was, too, a momentarily convincing “fiction” floated in Philadelphia: that war would be prevented by a direct appeal to King George III.
Ellis, whose biography of George Washington emphasized the timely exits of one who might otherwise have chosen to aggrandize power, here again portrays the general as a realist with his eyes on the prize of military victory: indifferent to an attempt by some in Congress to replace him mid-war, and with an “uncanny flair for silence” at a time of internecine feuds. The author has “rounded up the usual suspects,” as he puts it, featuring many of the figures who loom large in his earlier books, though this time the stage lights also shine upon several lesser-knowns, such as Joshua Loring, a recipient of British patronage as superintendent of prisoners of war in New York; Billy Lee, Washington’s body servant, whom the author unabashedly calls “the most famous African American slave in America”; and Caty Greene, the “disarmingly social” wife of the outstanding Gen. Nathanael Greene. She “never missed a winter encampment” and danced with Washington at such length that it raised a few virtue-signaling eyebrows.
Ellis, a winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award for previous works, is sensitive to contested vocabularies. He adopts a cautious perspective in accord with that of Andrew Jackson O’Shaughnessy, whose important study of British leadership in the 1770s, “The Men Who Lost America,” paints the other side as firm believers in liberty and the rule of law, convinced that parliamentary authority secured just that. Thus we have prospective enemies on opposite sides of the Atlantic whose impulse was the same: They were both fighting to uphold the British Constitution. Before battles on the ground changed the complexion of the conflict, colonial activism crystallized in a “steady chorus of voices” bubbling up from below — multifarious resolutions in defense of “British America.” Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence described the British people as “unfeeling brethren.” Yet still brethren.
While nimbly charting mood shifts over the course of the war, Ellis refrains from chasing “the cause” (as a vocabulary item) through its zigzag life. He cites the unarguable ambiguity of the “Common Cause” and traces its determined use in the correspondence of several revolutionary characters. But an interesting problem of interpretation arises: Didn’t the propagandists advance their cause as that of “liberty” above all? Research reveals a curious anomaly: “The cause of liberty” was most often invoked in print and oratory in the 1760s (in England as often as in America) and sharply diminished in use year by year until the outbreak of the French Revolution in 1789, peaking three years later. It was in the 1790s that Americans (Alexander Hamilton prominently) adopted “our cause” retrospectively when referring to the Revolution. As Ellis’s “The Cause” takes us only as far as 1783, when American independence was officially acknowledged, we’re left with “the cause,” as an expression of consequence, being embraced declaratively in the initial crisis, with its resurgence again years after. In short, the Revolution, in historical memory, has always been unfixed.
Ellis knows this. He knows that words always matter and that the Revolution wasn’t all glorious or miraculous. He regularly reminds us of what it wasn’t. The Valley Forge period, when supplies were meager and disease ravaged the army’s winter camp, is wrought in these pages in especially satisfying detail. There’s the valid accusation, of course, that the founders talked too much about the metaphorical slavery they supposedly suffered, while owning and cruelly exploiting Black people. Here, too, the author supplies a tart reminder: an unsigned opinion piece arising in Virginia that anticipated a postwar project where all enslaved people would be freed and sent to Canada — a territory that would by then supposedly have fallen into the grasping hands of the new republic. Ellis classes Washington as “typical of first wave abolitionists” (a questionable designation, perhaps) for addressing the slavery issue without a sense of urgency. It’s more of that stunning ambiguity the reader comes to expect when a prominent Quaker writes to urge Washington to set an example and free his enslaved people. He ignores the plea, “telling friends that he seldom listened to advice from Quakers,” pacifists whom he discounted for having sat out the war.
Ellis concludes with an almost rueful recognition that the states had a distance to go before nationhood felt even a little secure. “All the political energy belonged to ‘pluribus,’ not ‘unum,’ ” he says. He means we still have good reason to ask questions about the true character of the slow, painful birth of the United States of America. With its combined examination of tactics and atmospherics, “The Cause” is a serious (and seriously entertaining) book and a lively addition to the literature. It is told in the breezy manner that fans of the author have come to expect. All in all, it provides a clear and fair-minded assessment of men and women and issues that mattered at a time when everything mattered.
The Cause
The American Revolution
and its Discontents, 1773-1783
By Joseph J. Ellis
Liveright.
375 pp. $30