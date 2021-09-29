Ellis knows this. He knows that words always matter and that the Revolution wasn’t all glorious or miraculous. He regularly reminds us of what it wasn’t. The Valley Forge period, when supplies were meager and disease ravaged the army’s winter camp, is wrought in these pages in especially satisfying detail. There’s the valid accusation, of course, that the founders talked too much about the metaphorical slavery they supposedly suffered, while owning and cruelly exploiting Black people. Here, too, the author supplies a tart reminder: an unsigned opinion piece arising in Virginia that anticipated a postwar project where all enslaved people would be freed and sent to Canada — a territory that would by then supposedly have fallen into the grasping hands of the new republic. Ellis classes Washington as “typical of first wave abolitionists” (a questionable designation, perhaps) for addressing the slavery issue without a sense of urgency. It’s more of that stunning ambiguity the reader comes to expect when a prominent Quaker writes to urge Washington to set an example and free his enslaved people. He ignores the plea, “telling friends that he seldom listened to advice from Quakers,” pacifists whom he discounted for having sat out the war.