Black Tulsans, however, fought back. They started rebuilding anyway, in direct defiance of the new ordinance. A group of African American lawyers took the city to court, where they scored a rare victory weeks later when three White judges declared that the fire ordinance was illegal. Despite the city’s efforts, Greenwood rose again. Slowly at first, but steadily. Lots were raked free of ashes, burned wood and bits of twisted, heat-deformed metal. Charred bricks and stone lintels were sorted and stacked for future use. Bedrolls and blankets were first laid on bare ground, then on canvas tarps and eventually on wooden floors. Everything still reeked of smoke, and when the first rains came, black water sluiced through the streets. The only lights in Greenwood at night were those of kerosene lanterns and candle lamps, flickering against the sides of Red Cross tents or the patchwork wooden walls of shanties made from castoff lumber. Merchants reopened their shops in tents and in the open air, while congregations gathered in the basements of their demolished churches. Despite all the devastation, week by week and month by month, Greenwood pulled itself back on its feet. Black Tulsans, with some exceptions, were there to stay.