It had taken decades of work to get to this moment, years of digging through old papers, maps and newspapers. Years of speaking with scores of people, White and Black, who had seen something as a child, or whose parents or grandparents had told them stories in the dimming evenings of their lives. Years of ups and downs. Whatever the result would turn out to be, this was an important step for Tulsa, a clear marker in the city’s long struggle to face up to its past. It was an unprecedented moment in American history as well: Here, in this aging cemetery in the heart of the country, was the first time the government — federal, state or local — was actively setting out to locate, recover and rebury with honor the remains of historic victims of American racism.
Maybe two years after the riot, a young massacre survivor, Elwood Lott, went with his grandfather to a second Tulsa cemetery, Rolling Oaks, to decorate the grave of an aunt who had recently died. Pointing to a stand of trees, Elwood’s grandfather told the boy that some of the riot victims had been buried beneath them. “To me, it was ghostly like,” Lett, then in his 80s, told me when I first spoke to him more than 20 years ago, “as if I could hear people’s voices.” He grew philosophical. “It’s a sad kind of thing to know that they did that to the people, and to have nothing to show. Now, you take the Holocaust, they’ve got something to show. They got those bones, and clothing, and bodies of kids. But for the riot, they ain’t got nothing to show.”
He was onto something, though neither he nor any survivors but a handful in their 100s are around to appreciate it. There may well have been something beneath those trees — and finally there might be something “to show.” No graves were found that July day last summer at Oaklawn or at additional sites in Rolling Oaks, but in late October, the months of searching yielded 12 coffins in a single Oaklawn patch. On Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of the massacre, exhumation will begin there and eventually at the other sites. Can the remains be linked definitively to the 1921 carnage? Can they be identified? And where are the rest? To this day, nobody knows how many people died in the Tulsa race massacre.
The survivors called it “the riot.” Sitting at their kitchen tables or in front of a television news camera crew many years later, this was the term they used to describe the horrific events they endured in 1921. Sometimes they would say “race riot,” but most of the time the one-word version would do. Over the years, other names surfaced. Some referred to the tragic happenings as a race war. Others called it a disaster, the Tulsa event, a pogrom. In an interview with a journalist some 20 years ago, I likened it to an American Kristallnacht. That wasn’t a stretch. Today, the term of choice is massacre, as in the Tulsa race massacre. All of these terms capture something of what took place. But in truth, none of them can describe it completely.
Greenwood, the African American Tulsa neighborhood later known as Black Wall Street, had been burned to the ground, block after block meticulously destroyed by White rioters. Homes, movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, churches and Frissell Memorial Hospital were torched, the Colored Library Branch raided, its books burned in the streets. More than 1,000 homes and businesses were looted and razed. Thirty-five square blocks were reduced to cinders and ashes.
But there was never an “official” death toll. While a handful of the dead were identified by name in the pages of the Tulsa World and the Tulsa Tribune, there was abundant evidence of casualties — many casualties — that never made it into the pages of either newspaper, let alone home to their loved ones for a proper burial.
For exactly 100 years, the victims of the massacre simply have been gone.
The sparks that led to it had their origins in an elevator in downtown Tulsa on Memorial Day in 1921. The best we can tell, a 19-year-old African American shoe shiner named Dick Rowland tripped as he entered the elevator in the Drexel Building. He shot out his hands to break his fall but caught the shoulder of the 17-year-old White elevator operator, Sarah Page. She screamed, and Rowland ran out of the building. The next day, the Tulsa Tribune, the afternoon White newspaper, published a fantastic write-up of the incident, claiming that Rowland had sexually assaulted Page, as well as an editorial with the headline “To Lynch Negro Tonight.”
A White lynch mob gathered outside the courthouse where Rowland was jailed. The mob grew to more than 1,000 by 9 p.m. A half-hour later, a group of 75 Black veterans appeared at the courthouse and offered to help protect Rowland. They were turned away. As they were leaving, an elderly White man tried to disarm a tall Black vet. A shot went off, and the massacre began. No longer focused on Rowland, the White mob turned its rage on any African American it could find. Sixteen hours later, Greenwood was gone.
The low end of the estimates of those killed may be the number cited in the textbook used in my ninth-grade Oklahoma history class in 1969: 20 Blacks and nine Whites.
Other estimates only went up and up. On June 1, the Tulsa Tribune reported that seven Whites and 68 Blacks had died. The next day, the New York Times declared, “85 whites and negroes die in Tulsa riots,” while the front-page headline in the Tulsa World announced, “Dead estimated at 100.” A day earlier, the Los Angeles Express claimed that 175 people were killed.
A “relief statistics” report written in the riot’s immediate aftermath by Maurice Willows, an American Red Cross administrator, listed 222 “families with no father (missing or dead),” 87 “families with no mother (missing or dead)” and 1,250 “telegrams sent or received (relative to riot victims).”
Elsewhere in his report, Willows wrote: “The number of dead is a matter of conjecture. Some knowing ones estimate the number of killed as high as 300, other estimates being as low as 55. The bodies were hurriedly rushed to burial, and the records of many burials are not to be found. For obvious reasons this report cannot deal with this subject.”
Right after the massacre, Tulsa’s White city fathers told the world that they would rebuild Greenwood. Instead, they tried to steal the land where the African American commercial district had stood. “Let the Negro settlement be placed farther to the north and east,” the mayor declared. The legal device the city government used was the passage of a new fire ordinance, which would have hampered or outright prevented African American property owners from rebuilding on their own land.
Black Tulsans, however, fought back. They started rebuilding anyway, in direct defiance of the new ordinance. A group of African American lawyers took the city to court, where they scored a rare victory weeks later when three White judges declared that the fire ordinance was illegal. Despite the city’s efforts, Greenwood rose again. Slowly at first, but steadily. Lots were raked free of ashes, burned wood and bits of twisted, heat-deformed metal. Charred bricks and stone lintels were sorted and stacked for future use. Bedrolls and blankets were first laid on bare ground, then on canvas tarps and eventually on wooden floors. Everything still reeked of smoke, and when the first rains came, black water sluiced through the streets. The only lights in Greenwood at night were those of kerosene lanterns and candle lamps, flickering against the sides of Red Cross tents or the patchwork wooden walls of shanties made from castoff lumber. Merchants reopened their shops in tents and in the open air, while congregations gathered in the basements of their demolished churches. Despite all the devastation, week by week and month by month, Greenwood pulled itself back on its feet. Black Tulsans, with some exceptions, were there to stay.
Only something else happened as well. Something incredible: The massacre disappeared.
For 50 long years, Tulsa’s murderous spring lay hidden. Official records began to go missing. The after-action reports of the National Guard troops sent to Tulsa from Oklahoma City vanished from the state archives. In Tulsa, police, grand jury and cemetery documents disappeared from city and county offices. Photographs grew scarce. At the Tulsa Tribune, someone removed a front-page article and part of the editorial page from the May 31, 1921, edition in the bound volumes of the newspaper before they were microfilmed by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Oklahoma history textbooks published in the 1920s and 1930s made no mention of the riot. By the late 1940s, the first generation of post-massacre Tulsans was coming of age that had no knowledge of the event whatsoever. It was as if it hadn’t happened.
Buried beneath lies and obfuscation, hatred and heartbreak, shame and guilt, reminders of what occurred were quietly swept away. Those who dared to speak about it faced threats and censure. In time, even the landscape of the massacre changed beyond recognition. The Drexel Building fell to a wrecking ball, while the courthouse where the lynch mob had gathered was demolished and the land sold.
Greenwood, of course, rebuilt itself. But in textbooks and local histories, a fairy tale version of the city’s past arose, one in which the massacre either didn’t happen or was of no importance. Rather than face up to the past, residents talked about the truth only in certain parts of town, and then only quietly. “Tulsa lost its sense of honesty,” was how the historian John Hope Franklin, who grew up in Greenwood, once put it.
Especially in well-to-do White neighborhoods on the city’s south side, simply talking about the riot at all was discouraged.
In the 1960s Tulsa that I grew up in, the riot was not discussed in the newspapers or on television, there were no books about it that you could check out of the library or purchase at a bookstore, and the ministers and Sunday school teachers at First Presbyterian Church never mentioned it, nor did any of my neighbors or Little League coaches or Boy Scout leaders. Even so, by age 12 I had already caught wind that something had happened years earlier. More than once, I heard adults discussing “the riot” when I came into the room, only for them to change the subject. From older kids, I heard tales of bodies floating down the Arkansas River, which flowed only one block away from my boyhood home on East 24th Street, and other stories about machine guns, and airplanes dropping things. As a child, I had no way of finding out if any of it was really true.
Little did I know that working to answer that question would be a life’s calling for this White Tulsan. As a young historian, I started speaking with survivors and hearing memories and stories handed down about where the bodies were buried.
“Oh, boy. Here comes the Grim Reaper,” an old friend said to me not too long ago as I met him at a Tulsa breakfast spot. It was mostly a joke, but it contained an edge of truth. For many White Tulsans, learning the unvarnished reality about the massacre has been neither an easy nor a welcome process. Some have found it to be disturbing and distasteful, others have found it to be sinful and a source of shame. Some have pushed back against every revelation, while others want it all to simply go away. And the search for the graves has not only brought some of the emotion behind these positions into high relief, it has served as a proxy for the nation’s deeper racial divide.
Tulsa is far from the only place in America where those who fell to racist violence were buried in unmarked graves. In patches of woods and in mountain hollers, on windy plains and in unmapped cemetery plots and prison grounds, victims of Jim Crow violence lie scattered across the land. Some were cut down by Night Riders. Others were lynched, shot, beaten to death. Murdered by the thousands, together they form a grim accounting of segregation’s evil grip. Most lie in graves that will never be found, because the knowledge of where they were buried has been lost. But not for all. In cities and towns across the country, there are those who know where the bodies are buried. It is time for them to speak. It is time for us to listen, to remember and to honor those we lost, pulling them from the myths and mists of time in a way that is valuable to the present fraught moment.
Twitter: @ScottEAuthor