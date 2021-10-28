Certain of Pearl’s conclusions are appealing but wishful. He asserts that Blackfish, a Shawnee leader, had a “truly groundbreaking” vision of comity among Whites and Indians. “Rather than absorbing a settler here and there . . . an entire community of settlers could be welcomed and integrated. Instead of a map divided up by disputed treaty boundaries that inevitably led to conflict, they could combine the tribal and settler communities with benefit for all.” This would have been groundbreaking indeed, but it was utterly unrealistic in that time and place — or pretty much any time and place, as history has shown. Nor does Pearl present evidence that Blackfish actually entertained such a vision.