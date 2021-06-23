Nor was the United States spreading freedom across the continent, as many Americans liked to imagine. Spain had freed its enslaved people in Florida and given them political rights, but the United States reversed both on acquiring the territory; it also banned interracial marriage and ordered free Blacks to leave or face reenslavement. The exercise was repeated in Texas — Taylor notes that the short-lived Lone Star Republic was the continent’s most proslavery regime — and in Louisiana free Blacks lost many of the rights they had under French rule. Native peoples lost most everything: sovereignty, land, civil rights and, more often than not, their lives.