Hollywood also lost its political tenacity as films that once challenged viewers yielded to mass entertainment. Brownstein presents a dual portrait of Robert Altman’s “Nashville” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” both filmed in 1974 and released in 1975. The one represented a last gasp of movies from the 1960s that probed the American character (think “Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Graduate,” both 1967) and the other launched a movement toward summer blockbusters. As Brownstein is aware, these shifts are not as neat as he suggests. “Dog Day Afternoon,” for example, also appeared in 1975. It is telling, nonetheless, that George Lucas, in the aftermath of “American Graffiti” (1973), declared that he wanted to make a movie “where people felt better coming out of the theater than when they went in.”