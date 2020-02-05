Yet those photos and stories come and go, and they rarely make the front pages and then, too often, in a few hours the problems at the polls are forgotten. Every election cycle, voters of color face tiring long lines, delays, baffling disorder, and countless minor inconveniences that directly impact the accessibility and fairness of our elections. Their complaints are almost never heard.

But irregularities in Iowa, a state with an overwhelmingly white population, are cause for a media frenzy and a full-blown political crisis. While the problems for black voters never seem to cause a crisis, they persist long after the initial coverage. Too often, when electoral problems land on the historically marginalized, as a country our response is to shrug. There’s no outpouring of anger or disappointment. There’s no call for a national conversation to fix this epidemic of mismanagement and disenfranchisement.

In 2018, when Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp closed nearly 200 polling places across Black and Hispanic communities ahead of his race against Stacey Abrams — sure, it made the news. And then faded away. Those precincts? Most of them are still closed, headed into 2020.

Technical glitches stopped voting for 8 precincts in Durham, North Carolina on Election Day in 2016, but the moral panic was muted. Durham’s African American population is large and often electorally decisive, situated in a swing state that President Trump won — but Democrats did not expend a fraction of the energy worrying about North Carolina that they have about Iowa this week.

In Florida, individual counties have to purchase their election equipment, so poorer counties and precincts have fewer and older machines. That has never been front page news, even when we see the consequences in long lines to vote — lines that are estimated to have kept hundreds of thousands from voting in the last presidential election. A 2019 review of recent academic studies found that across America voters of color waited in line to vote about twice as long as white voters.

Even when the franchise is secured, obstacles are immediately placed in front of new voters. Activists in Florida won a significant victory, after decades of hard work, when in 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment to end the state’s laws that permanently disenfranchised felons even after they had completed their sentences. The amendment re-enfranchises over one million voters, fully one third of whom are Black. In fact, before passage of Amendment 4, nearly one in four Black people in Florida were disenfranchised due to prior felony convictions.

But then, the state’s Republican legislature passed, and our governor signed, legislation that requires ex-felons to pay any outstanding fines or fees ordered by the court before they could register. This functions as a poll tax that, of course, most heavily affects people of color in Florida as the poverty rates in our community are higher. But the outcry and criticism about Florida’s voting rules received decidedly less attention — from many Democrats as well as the media.

To win in November, Democrats will need to harness the outrage and opprobrium surrounding the Iowa caucuses for the battle against voter suppression across the nation. Because these are the places that will decide the 2020 election. Already, senseless voter suppression laws have been overturned in Florida to Texas to Michigan. The House has passed legislation that restores the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that were dismantled by the Supreme Court 2013; it awaits action on Mitch McConnell’s desk.