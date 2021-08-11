Brown’s mission, and message, is pretty simple. By believing in his players, he hopes to help them climb out of the bucket. He did that himself. After growing up in Algiers and living through his father’s murder, he played football at Grambling State, about 300 miles northwest of New Orleans. But then he climbed back in, to take the job at Karr, and he keeps turning down offers to leave. “I’m damned,” he says. “And that’s just the truth.” If he’s right, he’s damned to do good. He endures so others can escape. He suffers so others can survive. And as he drives to every game, he plays his favorite gospel song, “I’m Not Tired Yet,” sung by the Mississippi Mass Choir. “Noooo! I’m not tired yet!” goes the refrain. “No, no, no!”