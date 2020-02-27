It might have seemed like a harbinger of what's to come: This Democratic primary contest is, after all, a historic race for American Jews. The other man in the "Two-Man Race for the Nomination" is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an avowed socialist and another Jew, who looks like the front-runner after winning three primaries, itself a historic feat for a Jewish candidate. The faceoff between the Jewish billionaire and the Jewish socialist is the most Jewish political moment in American history, and predictions have abounded that a wave of hatred is about to hit as the two gain steam, evoking mythological anti-Semitic creatures to rapacious anti-Semites: The Elder of Zion and the Judeo-Bolshevik in a race for control of America! The Daily Stormer headlines write themselves.

I'm not as worried. To me, Cruz's infelicitous tweet read like the kind of unfortunate mistake you make when you forget someone is Jewish, rather than when you target them for it. While Jews may see two 78-year-old Jewish men running against each other (arguing about who's had more stents and who has more houses, like at the kiddush in a Conservative shul), that's not how America writ large perceives this race. Sanders and Bloomberg are barely registering in mainstream politics as Jewish. It's a remarkable, final gift from the goldeneh medinah — the golden land, as Yiddish-speaking immigrants once called the United States — at a time when American Jews have never needed it more.

Take, for example, the recent vandalism of Bloomberg's campaign offices with epithets including "racist," "sexist," "oligarch" and "corporate pig." Yes, Bloomberg is Jewish, and yes, some of the insults were about his wealth, but none of the graffiti was anti-Semitic. The hatred seemingly fueling the vandalism was based on class warfare, not race or religion; the vandals clearly didn't target Bloomberg as a Jew but as a billionaire, and well, they apparently believe it's time to "Eat the Rich," as they spray-painted on the Flint, Mich., headquarters.

The vandalism is just the most extreme example of something true across the board when it comes to Bloomberg: Most of the criticism he faces, aside from censure over the racist stop-and-frisk policy he instituted as mayor, focuses on his staggering wealth and how he's used it to buy power and influence. That is a familiar Jewish stereotype, yet it's not anti-Semitic in this case because Bloomberg's Jewishness is completely irrelevant; he's accused of these things not because he's Jewish but because he's Bloomberg. Anti-Semitic canards are based on generalizations and myths. This critique is specific.

Sanders, too, seems to exist in the American imagination independent from his Jewishness. Take the myriad articles exploring his popularity among Latinos, many of whom call him Tío Bernie, the articles tell us, despite the fact that he is a "white, 78-year-old senator from Vermont." The mystery these articles seek to solve is never how young Latinos could identify with an old Jew or even an old white Jew, but how they could identify with an old white guy and how they came to claim him as one of their own. The narrative erases Sanders's Jewish identity.

They're not the only ones. The controversial radio host Joe Rogan, whose approval of Sanders the campaign turned into an ad, apparently had no idea that Sanders was Jewish. His critics, too, seem to focus almost exclusively on seeing him as too far to the left, portending bread lines and class warfare — accusations that are completely separate from his Jewish identity.

In Sanders's two campaigns for president, the only anti-Semitic episode I can recall involved an unfortunate article in Politico that depicted him in an illustration standing next to a tree of $100 bills and quoted someone calling him cheap; it was another accidental slur that seemed to come from overlooking Sanders's heritage rather than attacking it — like Cruz's tweet, or when Chris Matthews compared Sanders's victory in the Nevada caucuses last weekend to the Nazis marching into France. ("I'm sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the ­well-deserved winner," a contrite Matthews said in an apology a few days later.)

And though a debate question Tuesday night sought to tie Sanders's potential to be the first Jewish president to his decision to skip the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual conference, the connection was strained (which Sanders seemed to realize; after noting that he is "very proud of being Jewish," he quickly pivoted to a broader critique of U.S. Middle East policy).

None of this is to say that Sanders isn't Jewish enough, a noxious idea floating around far-right Jewish circles. His Jewish identity, rooted in the evil of the Holocaust and the murder of his father's family by the Nazis, chimes with that of many American Jews, and I believe him when he says he is proud to be Jewish.

But the fact that Sanders and Bloomberg are Jewish is something Americans barely seem to notice about them; it's simply receded into the background of their bids for the presidency. Each candidate has been allowed to bring his Jewishness to the fore exactly as often as he would like and not a jot more.

This is an amazing fact, the true revolutionary aspect of this election cycle. In the parlance of our times, you might say they're demonstrating that most coveted of American commodities: white privilege. Sanders and Bloomberg are able to simply blend into the mostly old, mostly male, mostly white Democratic field. That didn't happen for Cory Booker or Kamala Harris, or for Julián Castro or Andrew Yang, or for Elizabeth Warren, or Hillary Clinton in 2016, for that matter. For women and African Americans, race and gender are still inseparable from public persona. They don't get to decide how they are seen; America sees them first and foremost as women or black or Latino or Asian.

Not so for white Jewish men anymore. The America that accepted Joe Lieberman keeping kosher and observing Shabbat on the campaign trail in 2000 has gone a step further: In 2020, amid a rise in anti-Semitic vandalism and violence, two white Jews are able to run not on the Jewishness that unites them but on what distinguishes them from each other — which, because God has a sense of humor, is their approach to money.

It turns out that in addition to gifting Jews the right to practice their religion freely, America had one more gift: the right to make our Jewishness disappear to our fellow citizens.

We have a long way to go to ensure that the rest of America's minorities — including Jews of color and visibly Orthodox Jews — have the same choice. Still, there's something magical in the spectacle of two Jews fighting over money before a nation that sees only two Americans. It reflects the fulfillment of liberal democracy's promise: that it can ultimately grant a minority group full access to the rights and privileges of the majority, not by forcing them to abandon their identity but allowing them to choose how much to let it define them. When America lives up to its ideals, anyone can show up in the public sphere with just as much of their personal, religious, even national identity as they like, and no one — not the government, nor public opinion — can force a lick more of it onto them.

Because we are Jews, we naturally prepare for the worst. Many are already steeling themselves against the possibility of an anti-Semitic onslaught the likes of which we've never seen before, declaring this election cycle "catnip to anti-Semites of every creed and color." Certainly, it's possible that the Democratic primary race is a friendlier space for Jewish politicians than the general election will be; President Trump, after all, ran an anti-Semitic ad while running against Hillary Clinton, who isn't Jewish.

But I hope that in the midst of those preparations for the worst, we remember to stop and behold the wonder of this moment and recommit to ensuring that all Americans are granted the gifts America has bestowed upon us Jews in campaigns to come — swiftly and in our lifetimes.