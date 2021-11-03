So, can Goodall’s book make a difference? It’s hard to know, but it’s clear that her view of hope is robust. “Hope,” she says, “is what enables us to keep going in the face of adversity. It is what we desire to happen, but we must be prepared to work hard to make it so.” Her voice is reminiscent of that of the accessible and practical 16th-century nun St. Teresa of Ávila, or the 19th-century St. Therese of Lisieux, whose teachings are still prevalent today. Abrams gently draws from Goodall the philosophy that continues to sustain her. Contrasting it with optimism, which she defines as the feeling that things will be all right, Goodall regards hope as “a stubborn determination to make [things] work.” She bases this on four observations from her decades as a naturalist and an inspirational speaker: the amazing human intellect, the resilience of nature, the power of young people and the indomitable human spirit.