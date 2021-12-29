Huntington, a history professor at Houston Community College, locates the roots of the far right in the first decades of the 20th century. James A. Reed, a senator from Missouri and leader of the Jeffersonian Democrats, distinguished himself as a white supremacist, small-government stalwart and fierce opponent of the League of Nations. Reed and others like him broke with their party over Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal relief program. In 1936 Reed addressed the Lawyers Association of Kansas City with apocalyptic urgency. The New Deal “came like a thief in the night,” he sputtered, “and has spread with the silence and rapidity of a malignant cancer.” He cautioned that “if it be not speedily cut out, it will soon reach and destroy the heart of American liberty!”