Since its founding in 1958, the society had grown to roughly 60,000 members. The 1964 Republican presidential nominee, Barry Goldwater, a senator from Arizona, told Buckley that it seemed like “every other person in Phoenix is a member of the John Birch Society. . . . I’m not talking about commie-haunted apple pickers or cactus drunks. I’m talking about the highest cast of men of affairs.” Buckley and others blamed such extremists for Goldwater’s devastating defeat. Birchism, he charged, was tanking the GOP and damaging the anti-communist crusade.
More than half a century later, former George W. Bush speechwriter and political commentator David Frum similarly challenged Trumpism. Donald Trump “is changing conservatism into something different,” he lamented. Like-minded never-Trump conservatives lambasted Trump’s authoritarianism, populism, and religious and ethnic bigotry. A day after candidate Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the country, Republican Paul Ryan, then speaker of the House, responded. “This is not conservatism,” he proclaimed. “What was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for.”
But what if this kind of ultraconservatism, from Birchism to Trumpism, is an essential part of modern American conservatism? And what if such extremism is not a bug but a feature of the Republican Party? These are some of the critical questions that John S. Huntington addresses in his thoughtful and engaging “Far-Right Vanguard: The Radical Roots of Modern Conservatism.” He joins other historians like Rick Perlstein, Nicole Hemmer, Kristin Kobes Du Mez and Kim Phillips-Fein who have traced the radical origins of the modern right.
Huntington sees ultraconservatism as a broad part of the right-wing spectrum, encompassing fringe extremists, racists, violent reactionaries and those willing to moderate their views when and where necessary. Far-rightists hoped to wrest the two main parties from the hands of integrationists, communists, globalists and big-government elites. Where that failed, they started third parties, and pieced together a crazy-quilt of conspiracy theories along the way.
Huntington, a history professor at Houston Community College, locates the roots of the far right in the first decades of the 20th century. James A. Reed, a senator from Missouri and leader of the Jeffersonian Democrats, distinguished himself as a white supremacist, small-government stalwart and fierce opponent of the League of Nations. Reed and others like him broke with their party over Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal relief program. In 1936 Reed addressed the Lawyers Association of Kansas City with apocalyptic urgency. The New Deal “came like a thief in the night,” he sputtered, “and has spread with the silence and rapidity of a malignant cancer.” He cautioned that “if it be not speedily cut out, it will soon reach and destroy the heart of American liberty!”
Joining Reed’s anti-New Deal fight were Texas politician Martin Dies Jr., celebrity aviator Charles Lindbergh, and a host of prominent business leaders and industrialists. Antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric suffused these efforts. The Liberty League and the America First Committee drew together dissenters who hoped to defeat Roosevelt and keep the United States out of World War II.
In the Cold War era, new threats united the far right against common enemies at home and abroad. Sen. Joseph McCarthy “became the country’s leading communist witch-hunter,” writes Huntington, “the symbol of the Second Red Scare and a tribune for ultraconservatism.” McCarthy legitimized conspiracy theories and brought an anti-communist and anti-intellectual message to the country. Fears of communist infiltration and racial integration fueled the ultraconservative drive to take back control from supposedly compromised elites.
Lobbying and advocacy groups thrived during the Second Red Scare. The far-right Constitution Party promoted a strict, states’ rights interpretation of the Constitution, the repeal of income tax and the withdrawal from the United Nations. White Citizens’ Councils were formed throughout the South in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. Sometimes called the “white-collar Klan,” “uptown Klan” or “country club Klan,” they spread white-supremacist propaganda and targeted the NAACP and other social-justice groups.
Huntington doesn’t pay much attention to conservative Protestant apocalypticism, which was a key factor in this era. These millennialists created a climate of fear and hatched conspiracy theories about world governments, communist infiltrators and the anti-Christ that shaped the larger movement. These developments remained relatively invisible to nonbelievers and the media establishment until later in the century.
On the other hand, few organizations were as visible, controversial or polarizing as the John Birch Society and its fundamentalist cousin, the Christian Crusade. Both were helmed by leaders with outsize egos and trunkloads of conspiracy theories. Robert Welch made the John Birch Society the foremost anti-communist organization in the country. He went so far as to accuse the moderate Dwight D. Eisenhower of being a communist dupe. “Ike’s not a communist,” quipped conservative critic Russell Kirk, “he’s a golfer.”
The Tulsa fundamentalist preacher Billy James Hargis used his Christian Crusade to gather culture warriors from across the Sun Belt. On the radio, on TV and in print he thundered against Martin Luther King Jr., communists in the government and sex education in public schools. Hargis’s career never recovered after reports that he was having sex with male and female students at his Christian college.
Huntington’s focus on the divisive presidential campaigns of the hard-right Goldwater in 1964 and the Alabama segregationist George Wallace in 1968 helps drive home his point. Arch-segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina backed Goldwater and switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party in 1964. At that year’s GOP convention, moderate Republican Nelson Rockefeller blasted the Klan and the Birchers, warning, “The Republican Party is in real danger of subversion by a radical, well-financed, and highly disciplined minority.” Goldwaterites drowned out his words with boos, airhorns and chants of “We want Barry!”
About 10 million Americans voted for Wallace in 1968. It was the best third-party showing since 1912. Long before Trump took the stage, Wallace perfected the art of punching back. Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” he turned the charge of racism back on his accusers. “I don’t regard myself as a racist,” he huffed, “and I think the biggest racists in the world are those who call other folks racist.” To ultraconservatives in the 1960s, it seemed like their national moment had finally come. Ronald Reagan would soon make anti-statism, anti-communism, “family values” and free-market ideology the pillars of the modern GOP.
Huntington convincingly concludes that Trump “tapped into the government mistrust, racial resentment, and conspiratorial beliefs that had festered within conservatism for decades.” Far from being an anomaly, Trump’s brand of pugilist politics, race-baiting and demagoguery marked the culmination of the modern right. Throughout “Far-Right Vanguard,” Huntington offers valuable background and context for the ultraconservatism of today. Among other things, his account helps make sense of the latest surge in right-wing hate groups, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the continued popularity of Trump among Republicans.
FAR-RIGHT VANGUARD
The Radical Roots of Modern Conservatism
By John S. Huntington University of Pennsylvania Press.
328 pp. $36.50