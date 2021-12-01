American truffles can be found in many regions, mostly wetter ones less susceptible to climate change than the fiery Mediterranean, and they can be very, very good. The Oregon white is the most pungent truffle in the world — too strong for some but catnip for others, including me. The Appalachian truffle has a suavity and sophistication that only a few European varieties can match. (Frank Ruta, the D.C. chef who is the only restaurateur in the world to regularly serve the truffle, considers it top notch.) The Parmesan-scented pecan truffle grows everywhere you find pecan trees. And there are more to be discovered. Last month, in Quebec, I sniffed a truffle new to science that smelled powerfully of smoked sausages. If it grew in Europe, it would already be a star.