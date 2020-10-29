This inconsistency is perhaps the most consistent thing about Trump’s presidency. From the coronavirus to border enforcement to health care, he refuses to commit to a coherent position. Often this has the feel of ignorance (as when he professed, and then did nothing about, an intention to withdraw American troops from Okinawa unless Japan paid more) or dishonesty (as when he takes credit for an economy he insists is booming even now). Both are among his signature attributes.

But there’s something else going on as well: The president is a chicken. He’s too afraid to stake out an actual view on most issues, because he craves the kind of mass approval that could be compromised by asserting — and sticking with — strong convictions. Above all else, he seeks veneration and the power it brings. And, well, he has few real convictions anyway.

In a simpler political time, candidates who were ideologically inconsistent (or who simply changed their minds after being presented with additional information) were branded “flip-floppers,” a designation that may have cost Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) the presidency in 2004. Ditto former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in 2012. The public and the press seemed to value predictability, even over nuance and evolution. The penalties for perceived flip-flopping still attach to some politicians, including former vice president Joe Biden, who is dinged for making “confusing remarks” about issues like fracking, for example, which don’t lend themselves to five-second sound bites.

For Trump, though, adaptability is the only constant, and it responds only to the president’s perception of his approval ratings. Lack of political conviction and commitment is such a hallmark of his leadership style that it doesn’t stick as a critique, because the president’s motives are so transparent and his base so willing to follow along with anything he says. He will do whatever he has to in order to get the praise he believes he deserves. He’ll lie. He’ll deflect. He’ll bully. And he will adopt nearly every possible position, believing that voters will take him at his contradictory word.

Take Trump’s brutal immigration policies. He brags about his “big, beautiful wall” and, even after his administration’s family separation policy was the subject of global outrage, said it successfully discouraged would-be migrants because “if they feel there will be separation, they don’t come.” But he also appears to grasp that the program horrified people, including undecided voters, which is why he accuses Democrats of being too tough on immigration. Trump frequently blames the Obama administration for policies of his own making, saying in the last debate that “they built the cages” that his administration used to detain children. Are child detention and family separation good or bad, effective deterrents or shocking cruelties? The answer is whatever is most politically expedient in the moment.

Then there’s abortion. Before running for president, Trump claimed to be “very pro-choice.” In 2016, it was clear that he didn’t care about abortion rights one way or the other but was trying to find his footing on the religious right — unfamiliar terrain for a Manhattan Republican. That year, he said that “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who terminate their pregnancies. But by saying that women, not doctors, should face prosecution, he made a misstep: A huge majority of Americans oppose criminalizing women who get abortions. After a swift backlash, Trump realized that the politics of his punish-women comment would hurt him, so he quickly abandoned that stance and lined up with the punish-doctors view held by many antiabortion groups.

Or take the Affordable Care Act. Trump ran in 2016 and runs today on gutting it; he describes it as a top-to-bottom disaster, and his Justice Department is attempting to do away with it in court even now. “I’d like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand-new, beautiful health care,” he said at the last debate. But support for the law has only grown stronger as Trump has threatened its demise, and registered voters are particularly enthusiastic about its guarantee of coverage for people with preexisting conditions. The president is at least sophisticated enough to realize that his anti-Obamacare stance is a liability. So he vows, again and again, to devise a law that will lower premiums and preserve the protection for people with preexisting conditions. These are, incidentally, the two main goals of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump has offered similarly wild swings when it comes to crime. He hammers Biden for supporting the 1994 crime bill and crows about his own criminal justice reform efforts. (“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump,” he says, with the possible “exception of Abraham Lincoln.”) At the same time, he’s running a “law and order” campaign rife with thinly veiled racism. As Black Lives Matter protests cohered across the nation this summer, the president called demonstrators “thugs” and threatened them, tweeting, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” He’s described the very phrase “Black Lives Matter” as a “symbol of hate,” accuses protesters of destroying American cities and has defended the young White man who shot three people at one demonstration, killing two of them. Trump knows he’s not supposed to appear racist but doesn’t quite grasp which policies will earn him, or insure him against, this designation. So he casually asserts his egalitarianism even while espousing unequal views: At the debate, he called himself “the least racist person in the room” while sharing the room with Black journalist Kristen Welker.

His statements on climate change are more of the same. He calls it a hoax, and early in his presidency, as blizzards pummeled the Midwest, he begged global warming to “please come back fast, we need you!” He pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accords, balking at any commitment to lower carbon emissions in line with international standards. More recently, as wildfires raged across California, the president told officials in that state that “it’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.” When they responded that the science doesn’t support that promise, Trump replied, “Well, I don’t think science knows, actually.” Yet in front of an American public that believes climate change is real and increasingly wants the government to step up to reduce its effects and protect our air and water, he sings a different tune, telling viewers of the first presidential debate that he does believe human behavior causes a changing climate “to an extent.” By the final debate, he was practically claiming to be an environmentalist: “I do love the environment, but what I want is that cleanest crystal-clear water, the cleanest air.” He said — falsely — that “we have the best lowest number in carbon emissions.”

This phobia of commitment is even visible in his personal life. He has married three women and doesn’t seem to take his wedding vows seriously: In addition to his plural marital dissolutions, he is widely reported to have carried on extramarital affairs and allegedly paid women for their silence. Fidelity to ideas or people — staying true even when it’s tough, living up to his promises, being honest — is just not in his repertoire.

Trump doesn’t even have the courage of his vanishingly few convictions, if you can call them that. It’s perhaps more accurate to say that the president has a handful of deeply held grievances. He dislikes immigrants (not just immigration), regulatory bodies that tell businesses what they can and cannot do, and African Americans, whom he seems to regard alternately as criminals or indigents. Those grievances, he realized four years ago, are widely shared among conservatives. But after four years in power, complaints about what’s going wrong in America don’t have quite the same salience. Still, his thirst for popularity prevents him from committing to any affirmative position that might invite a backlash from the public (or, as he sees them, fans) he perpetually courts.

Luckily for Trump, enough of them — along with the party he heads — excuse his incoherent impulses. The Republican Party didn’t even publish an original platform this year; instead, it reprinted the one from 2016 and resolved to “continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.” The GOP and many Republican candidates claim to be running on “conservative values”; they’ve all but given up on campaigns of ideas. Now, it’s the party of Trump — who has fully ceded the idea that consistency and principles are of any value at all.