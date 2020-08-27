These appearances breached the boundary between the process of government and partisan politics, which past presidents seeking reelection have traditionally observed. They may also have broken the law. But, the White House made clear, that wasn’t a concern. “Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares,” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Politico.

The manic egregiousness of the convention was the natural expression of Trump’s attitude toward governance — an attitude that might be best summed up by the question, Who’s going to stop me? But on another level, it also insists, You’d do the same if you were me. Trump’s political project, and the project of the 2020 Republican convention, lies not only in corroding norms but also in insisting that those norms never existed, that corruption and misbehavior have always been the way of things — and that anyone who says otherwise is, like Trump, a liar.

Four years into Trump’s presidency, it’s impossible to catalogue a full list of all the norms and laws he has gleefully broken. But he has argued, again and again, that he’s not the only person to disregard these guardrails. In December 2017, complaining to the New York Times about the insufficient “loyalty” of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he said admiringly of Barack Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder: “Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him.” Likewise, as the scandal developed that would lead to his impeachment, Trump retweeted message after message baselessly accusing the Obama administration of having leveraged government power to undermine Trump’s 2016 candidacy — exactly what Trump himself had been doing by seeking to force Ukraine to produce information damaging to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

This rhetoric is effective in getting Trump off the hook for his wrongdoing, at least insofar as it helps his allies justify their support. But it is also a manifestation of his inability to empathize, to understand that other people might hold different values — or any values at all. It is literally inconceivable to him that Obama and Holder might really have taken law enforcement independence seriously. This mind-set is not new: Recently, a Justice Department lawyer who sued Trump and his father in 1973 for discrimination against Black tenants remembered Trump telling her, “You know, you don’t want to live with them either.”

This failure to fully conceptualize the existence of other minds may be a fundamentally Trumpian trait. But the resulting insistence on the ubiquity of corruption has also been fueled by a right-wing media ecosystem that focuses outsize attention on supposed violations of norms by those in the Democratic Party. Trump presumably got his idea that Obama and Holder were engaged in Trump-style cronyism and thuggery from somewhere. For that reason, it’s noteworthy that Trump tweeted regularly in 2011 and 2012 about the “Fast and Furious” scandal, a botched law enforcement operation that became a focus of ire and conspiracy theories — many of which highlighted the supposed role of Holder — among congressional Republicans and on Fox News. The same dynamic is at play in the obsession of Trump, and the right-wing media, with Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured private email server — which, for them, became such an iconic example of supposed corruption and impunity that it functioned as an effective rebuttal to more or less anything Trump did during the 2016 campaign.

That doesn’t mean that the “Fast and Furious” operation was well-run (it wasn’t) or that Clinton did nothing wrong in using a private server (she did). But as far as Trump is concerned, these scandals are evidence that everyone else is as corrupt as he is — so his own corruption and misbehavior are no big deal.

And so Meadows insisted to Politico that the blurring of lines between government and campaign at the Republican National Convention was fine, because people “outside of the Beltway . . . expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats.” After all, as some Trump supporters argued the morning after Pompeo’s convention speech, Obama’s health and human services secretary, Kathleen Sebelius, was found to have violated legal boundaries by encouraging Obama’s reelection in 2012 — never mind that Republicans were so outraged by her comment that they demanded her resignation at the time. As my colleagues Susan Hennessey and Scott Anderson noted, while Sebelius and other Obama Cabinet officials spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, they did so in their personal capacities and without the trappings of office. Higher-profile officials like the secretary of state were absent entirely.

The Republican National Convention was a natural place to display this gleeful cynicism. It was a television spectacle, and television, as the novelist David Foster Wallace once argued, is a cynical medium. As Wallace explained, the television screen is a perfect canvas for displaying “sights that undercut what’s said”: Consider, for example, the spectacle of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi speaking at the convention about the evils of nepotism, while the chyron below announced speeches that evening by Trump’s wife and two of his children. Yet, in Wallace’s view, the cynicism and irony of television tend to overpower any criticism. The irony of Bondi’s speech emphasizes her hypocrisy, but that same sense of irony also defangs the power of identifying that hypocrisy. Point out Bondi’s hypocrisy, or Pompeo’s, and the obvious response is: So what? None of this matters.

This has always been Trump’s real skill: pulling everyone around him down into the current of his cynicism. To paraphrase Meadows, Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan might as well be, “Nobody cares.” Which sets the question up nicely for Election Day: Well, do they?