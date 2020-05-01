100 million

The superinflated 1918 flu death toll

At an April 19 briefing, Trump declared: “Not since 1917, more than 100 years ago, has anything like this happened. . . . People just died. Almost 100 million people, it’s reported.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says the death toll was 50 million worldwide, 675,000 in the United States. That epidemic took place in 1918, not 1917.

96 percent

The mystery poll

“96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you!” Trump tweeted on April 21, attributing this to “doing a good (great) job in the handling of the Pandemic.” No such poll appears to exist.

Close to 0

The vanishing virus

On Feb. 27, Trump predicted a quick victory over the virus in this country. “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

38 million

The quadrupled population of Seoul

When the PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor questioned the president March 30 about his assertion that U.S. per capita testing was on a par with South Korea’s, he said: “Do you know how big the city of Seoul is? Thirty-eight million people. That’s bigger than anything we have.” The population of Seoul is about 10 million.

2.2 million

The lives he saved

As the virus spread, Trump began to redefine success. “You’re talking about 2.2 million deaths,” he has said several times, referring to a projected toll if he’d done nothing to mitigate the epidemic. “If we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 — that’s a horrible number — maybe even less, but to 100,000; so we have between 100- and 200,000 — we all, together, have done a very good job,” he said March 29.While one early model included the figure as the upper limit of a potential death toll, most models had half that amount as an upper limit. It makes anything less than 100,000 deaths look good by comparison. The number has now passed 60,000.

14,000

BUT Obama

Trump frequently invokes President Barack Obama’s handling of the H1N1 flu. “If you go back to the swine flu, it was nothing like this,” he said on March 13. “They didn’t do testing like this. And actually, they had lost approximately 14,000 people.” The actual number of deaths was about 12,500.

Substantially less than 1 percent

The easy money

On April 17, Trump said of the relief payments to Americans: “We sent out 80 million deposits, and less than 1 percent had even little problems. A couple had minor glitches, but it’s substantially less than 1 percent.” As of April 23, it was clear that there were widespread problems, and many of those payments had not gotten through to the intended recipients.

6 feet

The socially distancing liberators

Trump has defended state protests against stay-at-home orders, saying demonstrators were following his own CDC’s distancing guidelines. “I watched a protest, and they were all six feet apart. I mean it was a very orderly group of people,” he said April 19. Photographs and videos very clearly showed that none of the protests featured much social distancing.

Far greater numbers

The suicide comparison

“People get tremendous anxiety and depression, and you have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies,” Trump said at a task force briefing on March 23. “You have death. Probably and — I mean, definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.” Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC, but the number of people who died by suicide in 2017, for example, was roughly 47,000. Even the lowest projections for coronavirus deaths exceeded that number. Covid-19’s toll currently stands at just over 60,000.