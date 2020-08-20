None of those historical claims are true. In his first three years, he wrought slightly less employment growth than his predecessor did, the same gross domestic product growth, slightly better stock market growth and the same wage growth. Before the pandemic, Trump's economic record was unremarkable for a 21st-century president, even though he was able to enact a large amount of the agenda he ran on in 2016, and even though he enjoyed what by one measure was more supportive policy from Congress and the Federal Reserve than any president in a generation.

But Trump could have produced the stellar figures he pretends to have scored. The president inherited a growing economy with low unemployment, which was primed for the sort of middle-class surge that the country last enjoyed in the late 1990s. If he had heeded the lessons of the last multi-decade middle-class boom, which followed World War II, he could have uncorked a new wave of shared prosperity that would have pulled millions of workers into the economic stability that we have come to call the American Dream.

AD

AD

He did not. One reason is the structural disparities that have haunted the economy for decades: barriers to opportunity for women, people of color and immigrants, which pump the brakes on productivity and economic growth. But the other reason was his policy decisions. Rather than focus on helping workers get ahead, he tried to restore an economy that had long since disappeared and is not coming back. As a result, Trump was unable to revive the middle class, as he promised in 2016. American workers still face precarious finances — and, in the pandemic, they are about to get much worse, all without the cushion Trump could have given them if he'd tried a different approach.

Candidate Trump said cutting taxes, rolling back business regulations and renegotiating trade deals would get the economy growing at 4 or even 6 percent per year. He said he would eliminate America's trade deficit and bring millions of jobs back from China, Mexico and elsewhere. He was going to balance the budget — no, even better, he was going to pay off the entire federal debt, more than $19 trillion, in eight years.

Instead, Trump's best year of economic growth was 3 percent, short of the highest annual growth rates posted by George W. Bush or Barack Obama. The sweeping tax cuts and spending increases he signed into law in 2017 ballooned the federal budget deficit by several hundred billion dollars a year, even before the multitrillion-dollar effort to combat the pandemic-induced recession. They included steep rate cuts for corporations and other businesses, along with temporary cuts for most individuals, all of which would supposedly drive investment and growth.

AD

AD

This gave the economy what seems, in retrospect, like a classic short-term stimulus. Investment increased after the tax cuts — for about half a year. Then its growth rate began to fall. In 2019, it turned negative. Researchers at the International Monetary Fund issued a report finding that the boost to investment from the Trump tax cuts was "smaller than would have been predicted based on the effects of previous U.S. tax cut episodes." Big corporations did not keep their promises to plow their tax savings into new equipment and systems. Investment before the current recession grew more slowly than it did under Obama after the Great Recession.

Companies headquartered in other countries did not step up their investments in the United States as Trump had promised they would. Foreign investment in America grew at a slower pace in his first two years than in Obama's second term. In 2019, it fell to its lowest level since 2006. By the end of 2019, there was less total investment in the U.S. economy than you would have predicted if you had simply assumed Trump would maintain the average pace of investment growth in the years after the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump's trade policies also failed to live up to his promises. Manufacturing job creation had stalled in Obama's last two years, partly as a result of a fall in oil prices that chilled the energy industry's expansion. In Trump's first two years, factories started hiring again. The nation added 450,000 manufacturing jobs. It was still well short of the millions he had promised to bring back, but it appeared to be a start. Then, in Trump's third year, manufacturing employment flattened again. The share of private-sector employees who work in manufacturing dropped below 10 percent under Trump for the first time since the government started tracking the statistic in 1939. Many economists and business groups blamed tariffs, which Trump had slapped onto imported steel and aluminum to protect industries that the Commerce Department deemed vital to national security. They did not lead to massive new hiring, and soon large metals companies' stock prices dipped. Several factories idled production and announced layoffs. At the end of 2019, more than a year and a half after Trump announced the tariffs, there were fewer workers in American steel and aluminum plants than there had been when the penalties were imposed.

These were Trump's results even with the nation's fiscal and monetary winds in his sails. Between extremely low Fed interest rates and a sharply rising budget deficit during a period of rock-bottom unemployment, Trump enjoyed more stimulus than any president since Jimmy Carter. It wasn't enough to drive more than modest economic growth and wage gains for workers.

AD

AD

History shows us there is a better and more sustainable strategy to rev up the economy and restore the middle class. But Trump declined to pursue it as president. It remains available for him, should he win a second term, or for his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

From 1950 through the 1970s, economic growth averaged 4 percent per year. Unemployment was low. Wages rose faster than inflation for the typical worker. Millions of American families climbed into the middle class. It was almost certainly the greatest stretch of shared prosperity for working people in the history of capitalism. The ingredients of this achievement are easy enough to replicate today.

The secret was America's battle against the racism and sexism that had infected the labor market from the nation's founding. Women, people of color and immigrants fought for their rights to ascend into occupations, like science and the law, that had typically been walled off to everyone but White men.

AD

AD

These workers did not achieve equality; far from it. But they won the right, many of them, to put their talents to use in ways that made America more productive, more innovative and faster-growing. When Sandra Day O'Connor graduated third in her class from Stanford Law School in 1952, private law firms offered her positions only as a legal secretary. She fought her way into the profession anyway, and she eventually became the first woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Women and people of color have collectively broken a White-male stranglehold in the sciences and in medicine, too; in 2019, for the first time, female medical students outnumbered males. In each of those industries, talented people who once were excluded have made their professions better — and boosted the economy as a result. Research by economists at Stanford and the University of Chicago has found that the gains those groups made drove as much as 40 percent of America's per-worker growth after 1960.

That's the difference between the pretty good economy that Trump has overseen and the extraordinary one that he pretends to have.

It is difficult to pin an exact number on the size of the middle class at any particular time, in part because there are so many ways people define "middle class." I prefer what you might call a "security blanket" measure: How many people can afford a house, a car or other form of transportation, health insurance, education for their children, and adequate savings for their retirement? By that measure, millions of Americans fell out of the middle class over recent decades.

AD

AD

We would be a stronger, more stable country if the ranks had swelled instead. Research shows that middle-class workers spend a greater share of their incomes than wealthy workers do, driving growth. Their children are more likely to grow up to be entrepreneurs than children of poverty or extreme wealth. A healthy middle class has historically been associated with political stability.

Our middle class is weaker than it should be, because the American economy remains riddled with obstacles that keep women and people of color from getting ahead. They are the products of entrenched social norms, of institutions controlled by elite White men, of overt discrimination and inadequate public policy. The education system, the criminal justice system, our child-care system — they all hamper workers who are not White men with college degrees. That is both a tragedy and an opportunity. We have the potential for another middle-class boom, if only our leaders would recognize it and move aggressively to tear down the barriers.

Some of Trump's policies as president have made progress toward that goal, most notably a criminal justice reform law that should help reduce disparities in the treatment of Black men, in particular. But in many cases, he has pushed an agenda that would make the country's talent blockages worse. He has sought to reduce immigration, even for people deemed by the government to be highly skilled, despite research showing that immigrants help America innovate and grow. He has inflamed racial animus among some White people and publicly demeaned a long list of prominent Black Americans. He has largely stocked his Cabinet with White men, sending a clear message about what sort of Americans he considers qualified for the top jobs in government.

AD

AD

It seems unlikely that he would change tactics in a second term. His aides say to expect more tax cuts and trade actions. Amid the pandemic, he has moved even more aggressively to restrict immigration. If Trump were to win and to continue on that path, it would be a missed opportunity. With the right policies, the next president could lead America out of its pandemic slump and into another golden age for the middle class. It would be an economy that really stands out. Not just a story to sell.