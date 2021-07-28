What surprised me most after I was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in my late 30s was the divisions I saw among researchers, clinicians, journalists, autistic people and caretakers in the way they talked about autism. Some sought to eradicate it, while others embraced it as an identity. Having spent my whole life unknowingly masking my autistic traits, I had to advocate for a diagnosis for me and my kids once I realized we were autistic. Much more than a diagnosis, though, autism is an integral part of my identity, and I’m raising my kids to be proud of their autistic identity, too.