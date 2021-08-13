Policing through private action is not a new phenomenon, even though we rarely talk about it. Some scholars have noted for years that private policing is all around us, but we often don’t recognize the many forms it takes. If we think of policing broadly as the way communities set and enforce behavioral rules, we spend big parts of our lives in environments where private actors routinely monitor our compliance in police-like ways. Think about retail stores, hotels, theaters, bars, restaurants, banks, schools or other workplaces that are privately owned but communally accessed. A classic essay on the private ordering of public behavior at Disney World shows just how powerful private actors can be in dictating our behavior as customers: “Virtually every pool, fountain and flower garden serves both as aesthetic object and to direct visitors way from, or towards, particular locations” at Disney. But the coercive edge remains just below the surface. Every employee, even in a Donald Duck outfit, helps maintain order. For example, a father and his barefoot daughter “were approached by a very personable security guard dressed as a Bahamian police officer, with white pith helmet and white gloves that perfectly suited the theme of the area.” The father’s explanation that the daughter had a blister was met with the guard’s politely informing them that he would escort them out if she didn’t put her shoes on. Paying customers do not want to forfeit their entertainment experience, so they comply. Often, private policing occurs quietly because it is embedded in the places where we work and play. Few people dispute privately imposed rules in leisure and work environments that we choose to enter, especially when such rules are invoked in the name of our security.