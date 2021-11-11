A candidate who, in reality, finished narrowly in third place in any contest could deny that reality by calling themselves the victor or runner-up. Their opponents could do the same — leading to a state-by-state campaign that essentially tears down what’s left of GOP confidence in our electoral system. Indeed, in some cases, this may be what a candidate’s base expects and demands from them: This past summer, when Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin still trailed Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in most polls in the Virginia gubernatorial race, a supporter pressed him to promise not to concede if he lost. (Youngkin refused to promise that, saying he expected to win.)