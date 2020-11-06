The nation quickly learned that things would not unfold so simply, or along supposedly clean demographic lines. Biden squeaked out wins in the Midwest by the narrowest of margins, and President Trump comfortably carried Texas and Florida. Pennsylvania and Georgia — along with Arizona and Nevada — were too close to call for days. As the dust settles, one thing is clear: America still does not understand its voters of color.

The truth is that while politics nods generally toward cultural diversity within these groups, operatives and campaigns paint voters of color with the same broad brush. They’re treated, for the sake of politics, as monolithic blocs sharing uniform interests and values; they are routinely denied the careful and nuanced evaluations that are the default approach to White voters.

AD

AD

For a nation in the throes of rapidly changing demographics, there’s a disturbing disinterest in the groups that hold the keys to the White House. This was the first election in which there were more eligible Hispanic voters than Black voters, making them the largest minority group in the electorate. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing bloc in the nation. And people of color made up a third of all eligible voters, an increase of 10 points since 2000.

While discussing these groups in broad terms may suffice when pointing out the overall diversification of the electorate, exit polls (though their findings are preliminary and may be revised once weighted with vote totals) quickly reveal the limits of such categories. According to the Associated Press VoteCast survey, Biden won Black voters, 90 to 8 percent; Asian Americans, 70 to 28 percent; and Hispanic voters, 63 to 35 percent. Decades of scholarship explains Black voting behavior and why this electorate exercises such solidarity at the ballot box. But the same logic does not hold for other groups. The Black electorate is not the model for voters of color.

Initial assessments suggest that, in nearly every state, 80 to 90 percent of Black voters supported Biden. That consistency, across regions and states, is both remarkable and expected. This is because the Black experience in America is unique, born of a shared history and experiences that required electoral solidarity as a means of security and as a tool of advancing civil rights. From the first days that Black freedmen cast their votes after the Civil War, the bloc has almost always voted together in the push for civic inclusion and racial equality. The near-unanimity at the ballot box obscures the vast political diversity within Black America and a regional cultural diversity tied to the small but growing number of Black immigrants.

AD

AD

But to think other voters of color follow suit, as if Black voters are a totem for every American who isn’t White, is to fundamentally misunderstand our evolving nation. Consider the “Hispanic vote.” This ethnic category bundles together Americans of Mexican, Cuban, and Central and South American descent right alongside Puerto Ricans. They are people from different traditions, cultures and experiences that contribute to divergent politics. And yet, superficial considerations of this bloc lead to puzzling conclusions — like how it’s responsible both for Trump’s victory in Florida and Biden’s lead in Arizona and Nevada.

When we interrogate our assumptions in more detail, we see that Mexican Americans make up 90 percent of the Hispanic population in Arizona and 78 percent in Nevada, but only 14 percent in Florida. Exit polls show that in Florida, Trump won 55 percent of Cuban Americans — South Florida’s largest Hispanic group, the majority of which identifies as Republican — and nearly half of the remaining Hispanic population, except Puerto Ricans. Meanwhile, he could muster only a third of the Hispanic vote in the Southwest, where Mexican Americans are the largest group. (This matched his performance with Puerto Ricans in Florida.)

These disparate outcomes seem much less contradictory or confusing when one traces the histories of these voters’ nations of origin. Cuban Americans, the experience of Fidel Castro’s communist regime fresh in mind, are more likely to appreciate the Republican Party’s hard-line stance on Cuba and Venezuela and be turned off by any hints of socialism in the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, Mexican Americans in the Southwest, seeking work and social stability, are angered by the racial profiling and immigration measures implemented by conservatives.

Similarly, what we call the “Asian American vote” includes citizens with origins in India, Japan and the Philippines, among numerous others. They, too, lack a common history, culture, identity or language. The top-line finding of a recent poll by three groups advocating civic engagement among Asian Americans suggested that these voters preferred Biden to Trump by 54 percent to 30 percent. A more detailed examination of that data, however, showed that more Americans of Vietnamese descent had a favorable opinion of Trump than of Biden. Nearly two-thirds of those of Indian descent and 56 percent of those of Chinese descent supported Biden. AP’s VoteCast also found that nearly 3 in 5 Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders chose Trump over Biden.

AD

AD

Among these Americans, country of origin alongside religious and class tensions creates an intricate mix of political ideologies and voting patterns: For example, Vietnam’s history with communism, and the cultural conservatism that attends the refugee identity, may help explain why the Republican Party may be particularly appealing. Meanwhile, a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace study showed that few Indian Americans identify with the GOP because they believe it is intolerant of minorities and overly influenced by evangelical Christianity. Of course, political moments also can move people, as with Chinese Americans who feel singled out by Republicans’ labeling of the coronavirus as the “Chinese flu.” In this light, Biden’s strong support from Americans of Indian and Chinese descent is unsurprising.

Of course, White Americans still make up the majority of the nation’s population, and they accounted for 3 of every 4 votes cast in the election. But recent history shows that presidential contests are close affairs, won on the margins by the candidates and parties most capable of mobilizing their supporters. This will require a deeper, more finely grained understanding of the American electorate. Campaigns will have to pinpoint their outreach to smaller, more specific communities, as they exist in the real world; they can’t fall back on cruder racial categories like “Asians” and “Latinos.”

No matter the outcome of 2020’s contest, the fingerprints of many voters of color will be indelibly stamped on it — particularly Cuban Americans in Florida, Mexican Americans in Arizona and Nevada, and Black voters in Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Every election cycle makes clearer that the binary assessments of American voters that clump “non-White” citizens together need to be junked, replaced by a genuine appreciation for the particular attributes of our changing nation. Symbolic overtures to broadly defined groups may not only be wasted effort — they may also be affirmatively damaging.