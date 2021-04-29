As part of my reporting, I wanted to witness and experience as much as I could about Virgin Galactic's experimental rocket ship program. I shadowed the pilots in meetings, at briefings, on trips and, most important, into the air — as a passenger in the acrobatic plane they flipped and rolled and banked to build up their G-tolerance, in the glider they used to practice their landings and in the paraglider their lead test pilot flew for pleasure on his days off. Now, as my cheeks gathered near my ears and I labored to conjure the walnut, I felt I had done everything I could to know what it might be like to ride a rocket out of the Earth's atmosphere. When CNBC interviewed me about the new "space race" a year later and asked if I'd board Virgin Galactic's rocket, SpaceShipTwo, I meant it when I vowed, "I would go now," that very instant.