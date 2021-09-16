While “Travels With George” echoes that theme, it is a different kind of book, based on Philbrick’s decision to follow Washington’s trail, bringing his wife, Melissa, and his lovable if feisty dog, Dora, along on the trip. His model, so he tells us, is John Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley: In Search of America,” and he embraces Steinbeck’s conceit that “we do not take a trip; the trip takes us.” As a result, there are places in the book where we lose sight of Washington altogether, as the focus shifts from America then to America now, and from Washington to Philbrick, his roving family and the America he sees. In these pages, “Travels With George” almost becomes a memoir.